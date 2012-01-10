LONDON Jan 10 There was a significant chance that Italy would be downgraded when Fitch finishes its review of the six euro zone countries it has put under credit watch negative, the agency's head of ratings said on Tuesday.

"One thing which would also help Italy, which is outside of its immediate control, is to take out the liquidity crisis premium, which basically means you need to have a ... firewall," David Riley, head of global sovereign ratings, told reporters in London at a Fitch event.

"At the moment we don't have that and that's a serious concern with regard to Italy. It's one of the reasons why we have Italy on (credit) watch negative, it's one of the reasons why when we conclude that review, there is a sifnificant chance that that rating will fall."

(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia)