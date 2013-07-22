(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings notes that the
international and
national ratings of Banco Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (SGBr),
Banco Cacique
S.A. (Cacique) and Banco Pecunia S.A. (Pecunia), and the
national ratings of
Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A. (BCAB), are not affected by
the downgrade of
their parents' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on July 17, 2013,
which, in turn,
followed France's sovereign downgrade to 'AA+'/Outlook Stable
from 'AAA'/Outlook
Negative on July 12, 2013.
The ratings of all four banks operating in Brazil are based on
support from
their ultimate parents. SGBr and BCAB are fully owned by Societe
Generale (SG)
and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB),
respectively. Fitch
classifies both subsidiaries as 'strategically important' for
their respective
parents. Cacique and Pecunia are fully owned by SGBr. Fitch
considers these two
banks as subsidiaries of 'limited importance' for SG.
The long-term foreign currency IDRs of SG's subsidiaries are
constrained by
Brazil's country ceiling ('BBB+'), while their long-term local
currency IDRs are
two notches above Brazil's long-term local currency rating, due
the expected
support from its parent. This is normally the largest uplift
applied by Fitch to
banks in any given jurisdiction. After SG's downgrade, the
long-term foreign
currency IDRs of SG's subsidiaries remain constrained by the
country ceiling,
while their long-term local currency IDRs are just one notch
below the IDR of
their parent. This is consistent with Fitch's notching policy
for subsidiaries
with the conditions and characteristics of these three banks
(for more
information see the rating action commentary 'Fitch Affirms
Ratings of Banco
Societe Generale Brasil, Banco Cacique and Banco Pecunia',
published on March
21, 2013, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'). The national
scale ratings
consider the still high ability and propensity of SG to provide
support to its
subsidiaries in Brazil, as SG is rated three notches above
Brazil's sovereign
rating. Further downgrades on SG's ratings would affect the
local currency IDRs
of its subsidiaries in Brazil, in order to preserve the one
notch of difference
with their parent, while the foreign currency IDRs of the
Brazilian subsidiaries
would be affected by a multi-notch downgrade of SG.
BCAB's national ratings similarly benefit from the expected
support by its
parent CACIB, should it be required. CACIB's current long-term
IDR remains three
notches above Brazil's sovereign rating, therefore, the national
rating of BCAB
would only be affected by a multi-notch downgrade of CACIB.
For more information on the downgrade of large French banks,
please refer to the
rating action commentary 'Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks'
published on July
17, 2013, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The following ratings of the Brazilian banks remain unchanged:
SGBr:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Support Rating '2';
--National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'.
Cacique:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Support Rating '2';
--National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'.
Pecunia:
--Foreign Currency Long-term IDR 'BBB+', Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-term IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Local Currency Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Support Rating '2';
--National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'.
BCAB:
--National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Fitch Affirms Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A.'s National
Ratings' (Aug. 17,
2012);
--'Fitch Affirms Ratings of Banco Societe Generale Brasil, Banco
Cacique and
Banco Pecunia' (March 21, 2013);
--'Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks' (July 17, 2013).
