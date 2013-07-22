(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings notes that the international and national ratings of Banco Societe Generale Brasil S.A. (SGBr), Banco Cacique S.A. (Cacique) and Banco Pecunia S.A. (Pecunia), and the national ratings of Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A. (BCAB), are not affected by the downgrade of their parents' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on July 17, 2013, which, in turn, followed France's sovereign downgrade to 'AA+'/Outlook Stable from 'AAA'/Outlook Negative on July 12, 2013. The ratings of all four banks operating in Brazil are based on support from their ultimate parents. SGBr and BCAB are fully owned by Societe Generale (SG) and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB), respectively. Fitch classifies both subsidiaries as 'strategically important' for their respective parents. Cacique and Pecunia are fully owned by SGBr. Fitch considers these two banks as subsidiaries of 'limited importance' for SG. The long-term foreign currency IDRs of SG's subsidiaries are constrained by Brazil's country ceiling ('BBB+'), while their long-term local currency IDRs are two notches above Brazil's long-term local currency rating, due the expected support from its parent. This is normally the largest uplift applied by Fitch to banks in any given jurisdiction. After SG's downgrade, the long-term foreign currency IDRs of SG's subsidiaries remain constrained by the country ceiling, while their long-term local currency IDRs are just one notch below the IDR of their parent. This is consistent with Fitch's notching policy for subsidiaries with the conditions and characteristics of these three banks (for more information see the rating action commentary 'Fitch Affirms Ratings of Banco Societe Generale Brasil, Banco Cacique and Banco Pecunia', published on March 21, 2013, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'). The national scale ratings consider the still high ability and propensity of SG to provide support to its subsidiaries in Brazil, as SG is rated three notches above Brazil's sovereign rating. Further downgrades on SG's ratings would affect the local currency IDRs of its subsidiaries in Brazil, in order to preserve the one notch of difference with their parent, while the foreign currency IDRs of the Brazilian subsidiaries would be affected by a multi-notch downgrade of SG. BCAB's national ratings similarly benefit from the expected support by its parent CACIB, should it be required. CACIB's current long-term IDR remains three notches above Brazil's sovereign rating, therefore, the national rating of BCAB would only be affected by a multi-notch downgrade of CACIB. For more information on the downgrade of large French banks, please refer to the rating action commentary 'Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks' published on July 17, 2013, available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The following ratings of the Brazilian banks remain unchanged: SGBr: --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; --Local Currency Long-term IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Local Currency Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Support Rating '2'; --National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'. Cacique: --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; --Local Currency Long-term IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Local Currency Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Support Rating '2'; --National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'. Pecunia: --Foreign Currency Long-term IDR 'BBB+', Outlook Stable; --Local Currency Long-term IDR 'A-', Outlook Stable; --Foreign Currency Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Local Currency Short-term IDR 'F1'; --Support Rating '2'; --National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'. BCAB: --National Long-term Rating 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-term Rating 'F1+(bra)'. Contact: Primary Analyst: Esin Celasun Associate Director +55-21-4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda., Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil Secondary analyst: Eduardo Ribas Associate Director +55-21-4504-2213 Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012); --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Fitch Affirms Banco Credit Agricole Brasil S.A.'s National Ratings' (Aug. 17, 2012); --'Fitch Affirms Ratings of Banco Societe Generale Brasil, Banco Cacique and Banco Pecunia' (March 21, 2013); --'Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks' (July 17, 2013). 