(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host an
hour-long panel
discussion in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014,
assessing the prospects
and challenges facing China from the banking, corporate finance
and sovereign
perspectives.
Participating will be: Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia Pacific
Sovereigns, Fitch
Hong Kong, Jonathan Cornish, Managing Director, Financial
Institutions, Fitch
Hong Kong and Andrew Steel, Managing Director of Asia
Corporates, Fitch
Singapore. Peter Shaw, Managing Director and Chief Regional
Credit Officer,
Fitch New York, will moderate the discussion. There will be a
Q&A session for
attendees.
Topics include:
--Decoding the Third Plenum
--'If it ain't broke...:' Why does rebalancing matter?
--Financial system: showing the strain.
--Will the RMB challenge the U.S. dollar as a global reserve
currency?
--Chinese real estate: separating myth from reality.
--State-owned Enterprises: vulnerability to reform.
The event will be held at the W New York, located at 541
Lexington Avenue.
Registration will start at 3:30 p.m. ET followed by the panel
discussion at 4pm
ET.
Persons interested in attending can register at
'www.fitchratings.com' by
clicking on the 'Events' tab located in the top-right of the
site, and then by
clicking on the 'Fitch on China' tab or by contacting Events
Manager Katie
Donnelly
Contact:
Katie Donnelly
Events Manager
+1-212-908-0828
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
kathleen.donnelly@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.