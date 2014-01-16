(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host an hour-long panel discussion in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014, assessing the prospects and challenges facing China from the banking, corporate finance and sovereign perspectives. Participating will be: Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia Pacific Sovereigns, Fitch Hong Kong, Jonathan Cornish, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, Fitch Hong Kong and Andrew Steel, Managing Director of Asia Corporates, Fitch Singapore. Peter Shaw, Managing Director and Chief Regional Credit Officer, Fitch New York, will moderate the discussion. There will be a Q&A session for attendees. Topics include: --Decoding the Third Plenum --'If it ain't broke...:' Why does rebalancing matter? --Financial system: showing the strain. --Will the RMB challenge the U.S. dollar as a global reserve currency? --Chinese real estate: separating myth from reality. --State-owned Enterprises: vulnerability to reform. The event will be held at the W New York, located at 541 Lexington Avenue. Registration will start at 3:30 p.m. ET followed by the panel discussion at 4pm ET. Persons interested in attending can register at 'www.fitchratings.com' by clicking on the 'Events' tab located in the top-right of the site, and then by clicking on the 'Fitch on China' tab or by contacting Events Manager Katie Donnelly Contact: Katie Donnelly Events Manager +1-212-908-0828 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, New York 10004 kathleen.donnelly@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.