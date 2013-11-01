(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 01 (Fitch) The plan to reshape RBS's non-core
division into an
internal bad bank and embark on another, much accelerated
restructuring, will
crystallise substantial loan impairment charges in Q413, but
will reduce some of
the tail risks for the bank, Fitch Ratings says. This could
ultimately be
positive for RBS's Viability Rating. Nonetheless, tail risks
still exist for
litigation and conduct costs relating to legacy businesses.
The creation of an internal bad bank does not entail any
immediate changes to
group-level exposures. The size of the internal bad bank will
also be the same
as the current non-core division in net terms (around GBP38bn
net of GBP12bn of
impairment reserves when the unit is created in January 2014).
However, the
assets will change in composition and risk-weighted assets will
be higher than
now at around GBP116bn compared to the risk-weighted assets in
the non-core
division of around GBP41bn at end-Q313.
Retail and SME assets and low-yielding but low capital intensive
businesses,
will be returned to the core division. Structured products,
additional
non-performing corporate and commercial real estate loans will
be moved to the
internal bad bank. The assets being transferred to the bad bank
are more capital
intensive than the assets now in the non-core division, so the
reshaped unit
will account for around 5% of the group's loans but 20% of its
capital.
There will now be a more aggressive run-down strategy that
reduces the internal
bad bank's assets by 55%-75% in the first two years and by
85%-100% by end-2016.
The reduction of assets with high risk-weights should lower
capital buffers
required by the regulator as a result of stress tests. Overall
the group's
'fully-loaded' Basel III common equity Tier 1 (FLBIII CET1)
ratio will not
materially change as a result of the creation of the internal
bad bank. It is
expected to fall only by around 10bp, despite an additional
GBP4.0bn-GBP4.5bn of
impairment charges to be taken in Q413 for reshaping this
division. RBS reported
a FLBIII CET1 ratio of 9.1% for end-Q313 and now targets a ratio
of around 11%
by end-2015 and over 12% by end-2016.
As previously announced, the bank is further shrinking its
markets business. It
has also announced that it is divesting all of its US Citizens
operations, which
no longer fits its new focus. Although these will strengthen
capital in the
short to medium term, they will also reduce the group's
geographical and
business diversification.
The completion of the government's bad bank review reduces
political risks that
have been elevated since the summer, but does not entirely
remove them. Also,
the potential for substantial litigation and conduct costs
remains; for example,
they could arise from the mis-selling of US mortgage securities,
UK interest
rate swaps and possibly a probe into foreign-exchange trading.
Any particularly
disruptive, expensive and extended reputational case or
litigation could create
negative ratings pressure.
There is also execution risk. But with five years of
restructuring already
completed, during which time non-core assets were reduced from
GBP258bn at
end-2008 to GBP37bn at end-Q313, we believe the senior
management team has
sufficient expertise to further derisk the group. Nevertheless,
shrinking the
Irish commercial real estate book is likely to be difficult
until economic
conditions improve.
The new chief executive has launched another strategic review,
so another round
of restructuring cannot be ruled out.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.