(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) RBS' stress test error highlights
the significant
impact deferred-tax asset (DTA) deductions have on regulatory
capital, Fitch
Ratings says. DTAs constitute the largest new adjustment to
common equity for
European banks under Basel III.
RBS projected significant DTAs in the European Banking
Authority's (EBA) adverse
scenario stress test, arising from net operating losses it
expected could be
offset against future tax. But it did not properly deduct
cumulative DTAs from
its regulatory capital assessment, so it overstated its adverse
scenario
estimated common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio by 100bp. The DTA
deduction in the
2016 adverse scenario was originally EUR5bn, but has been
revised to EUR9.2bn,
34% of CET1.
There is no transitional relief for UK regulated banks, so DTA
deductions from
regulatory capital have been taken in full from the first year
of implementation
of CRD IV, the European legislation that implements Basel III.
The losses
sustained in the 2016 adverse scenario therefore resulted in DTA
deductions that
affected UK banks with accumulated losses, like RBS,
particularly badly compared
with European peers, which benefit from generous transitional
relief.
We consider the fully loaded treatment appropriate, especially
in the UK,
because DTAs are lower under normal conditions due to a more
favourable tax
regime that allows immediate tax relief of most impairment
charges. In contrast,
southern European banks have reported significant DTAs, arising
in particular
from temporary differences for loan impairment. But the gradual
phase-in of the
Basel III deduction in these countries reduced the DTA impact on
their banks'
CET1 ratios under the EBA stress test to minimal levels. Recent
tax credit
legislation in Italy, Spain, and Portugal has also minimised the
effect of DTA
deductions. Legislation enhancing DTA quality was passed too
late in Greece to
be considered in the EBA's stress tests.
The correction highlights the lesser emphasis placed on the EBA
stress tests by
the UK banks than some of their eurozone counterparts. In the
eurozone, the
EBA's tests were combined with the ECB's Asset Quality Review,
setting major
benchmarks ahead of the ECB becoming the single supervisor. The
UK banks are
placing more focus, and we suspect greater data collection
resources, on the
upcoming Prudential Regulatory Authority's stress tests.
Nevertheless, the RBS
error comes after a number of operational mishaps in recent
years, and the group
is restructuring, improving internal controls, and simplifying
processes.
Detailed financial and regulatory reporting is increasingly
complex as banks
become subject to more reporting, scrutiny and stress tests by
different
authorities. The lack of standardised granular public reporting
makes comparison
of data more challenging than it needs to be. Enhanced
disclosure, enabling
better market scrutiny, could help reduce reporting errors.
Under the 2016 adverse scenario, RBS's amended CET1 ratio was
5.7%, above but
close to the 5.5% pass mark for the exercise. It has the lowest
CET1 results of
the four participating UK banks, despite incorporating the
capital benefits of
the sale of Citizens Financial Group, which executed an IPO in
September 2014.
The UK-variant stress test results, due on 16 December, are
likely again to
indicate some vulnerability for RBS. But we believe significant
restructuring
and deleveraging already achieved in 2014 will go a long way
towards meeting any
deficiency.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Extending Southern European Banksâ€™ Tax Credits
here
