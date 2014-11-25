(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) RBS' stress test error highlights the significant impact deferred-tax asset (DTA) deductions have on regulatory capital, Fitch Ratings says. DTAs constitute the largest new adjustment to common equity for European banks under Basel III. RBS projected significant DTAs in the European Banking Authority's (EBA) adverse scenario stress test, arising from net operating losses it expected could be offset against future tax. But it did not properly deduct cumulative DTAs from its regulatory capital assessment, so it overstated its adverse scenario estimated common equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio by 100bp. The DTA deduction in the 2016 adverse scenario was originally EUR5bn, but has been revised to EUR9.2bn, 34% of CET1. There is no transitional relief for UK regulated banks, so DTA deductions from regulatory capital have been taken in full from the first year of implementation of CRD IV, the European legislation that implements Basel III. The losses sustained in the 2016 adverse scenario therefore resulted in DTA deductions that affected UK banks with accumulated losses, like RBS, particularly badly compared with European peers, which benefit from generous transitional relief. We consider the fully loaded treatment appropriate, especially in the UK, because DTAs are lower under normal conditions due to a more favourable tax regime that allows immediate tax relief of most impairment charges. In contrast, southern European banks have reported significant DTAs, arising in particular from temporary differences for loan impairment. But the gradual phase-in of the Basel III deduction in these countries reduced the DTA impact on their banks' CET1 ratios under the EBA stress test to minimal levels. Recent tax credit legislation in Italy, Spain, and Portugal has also minimised the effect of DTA deductions. Legislation enhancing DTA quality was passed too late in Greece to be considered in the EBA's stress tests. The correction highlights the lesser emphasis placed on the EBA stress tests by the UK banks than some of their eurozone counterparts. In the eurozone, the EBA's tests were combined with the ECB's Asset Quality Review, setting major benchmarks ahead of the ECB becoming the single supervisor. The UK banks are placing more focus, and we suspect greater data collection resources, on the upcoming Prudential Regulatory Authority's stress tests. Nevertheless, the RBS error comes after a number of operational mishaps in recent years, and the group is restructuring, improving internal controls, and simplifying processes. Detailed financial and regulatory reporting is increasingly complex as banks become subject to more reporting, scrutiny and stress tests by different authorities. The lack of standardised granular public reporting makes comparison of data more challenging than it needs to be. Enhanced disclosure, enabling better market scrutiny, could help reduce reporting errors. Under the 2016 adverse scenario, RBS's amended CET1 ratio was 5.7%, above but close to the 5.5% pass mark for the exercise. It has the lowest CET1 results of the four participating UK banks, despite incorporating the capital benefits of the sale of Citizens Financial Group, which executed an IPO in September 2014. The UK-variant stress test results, due on 16 December, are likely again to indicate some vulnerability for RBS. But we believe significant restructuring and deleveraging already achieved in 2014 will go a long way towards meeting any deficiency. Contact: John Boulton Director Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1673 Claudia Nelson Senior Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1191 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Extending Southern European Banksâ€™ Tax Credits here 