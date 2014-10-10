(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Philippine's Rizal Commercial Bank Corp (RCBC; BB/Stable) could benefit from an investment from Taiwan-based Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Cathay Life) if the latter succeeds in acquiring a 20% stake in the southeast Asian bank. Fitch believes the foreign investment would help RCBC to improve its capitalisation, ability and flexibility to expand its balance sheet, and provide cross-selling opportunities. Any meaningful improvements in operational efficiency and corporate governance are likely to materialise only over the longer term. This transaction of the 20% stake (primary and secondary common shares of PHP8bn and PHP10bn, respectively) is subject to regulatory approval in the Philippines and Taiwan and detailed discussions are likely to be finalised by the end of this year. The fresh capital of PHP8bn would help RCBC significantly to improve its capitalisation in the near term and support loan growth. After the capital injection, RCBC's common equity Tier 1 capital under Basel III rules will increase to 13.5% from 10.9% at end-1H14. Nevertheless, Fitch expects that RCBC's capitalisation to be managed down over the medium term, as it did after receiving a capital injection from International Finance Corporation (IFC) and various institutional investors in 1H13. We also expect RCBC's loan book growth to continue to be high at around 20% over the medium term. Overall, foreign investment in Philippine banks could help strengthen the banking system, including consolidating local banks, improving operating efficiency in the face of competition, and enhancing their corporate governance practices to align them with international standards. Corporate governance has been an issue for Philippine banks, as many of them, including RCBC, are owned by large local conglomerates that are controlled by families. Increased foreign ownership and subsequent sharing of expertise are likely to improve the Philippine banks' risk management processes, which in turn can support improvement in their credit profiles. Cathay Life's investment is in line with its parent Cathay Financial Holdings' long-term strategy to expand its business in southeast Asia. Cathay Financial Holdings is using Cathay Life, instead of its bank subsidiary Cathay United Bank, to expand overseas to take advantage of a recent regulation change in Taiwan aimed at encouraging overseas investment. Contact: Mihwa Park Associate Director +65 6796 7238 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Mikho Irawady Associate Director +65 6796 7230 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.