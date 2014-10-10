(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Philippine's
Rizal Commercial
Bank Corp (RCBC; BB/Stable) could benefit from an investment
from Taiwan-based
Cathay Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Cathay Life) if the latter
succeeds in acquiring
a 20% stake in the southeast Asian bank.
Fitch believes the foreign investment would help RCBC to improve
its
capitalisation, ability and flexibility to expand its balance
sheet, and provide
cross-selling opportunities. Any meaningful improvements in
operational
efficiency and corporate governance are likely to materialise
only over the
longer term.
This transaction of the 20% stake (primary and secondary common
shares of PHP8bn
and PHP10bn, respectively) is subject to regulatory approval in
the Philippines
and Taiwan and detailed discussions are likely to be finalised
by the end of
this year.
The fresh capital of PHP8bn would help RCBC significantly to
improve its
capitalisation in the near term and support loan growth. After
the capital
injection, RCBC's common equity Tier 1 capital under Basel III
rules will
increase to 13.5% from 10.9% at end-1H14. Nevertheless, Fitch
expects that
RCBC's capitalisation to be managed down over the medium term,
as it did after
receiving a capital injection from International Finance
Corporation (IFC) and
various institutional investors in 1H13. We also expect RCBC's
loan book growth
to continue to be high at around 20% over the medium term.
Overall, foreign investment in Philippine banks could help
strengthen the
banking system, including consolidating local banks, improving
operating
efficiency in the face of competition, and enhancing their
corporate governance
practices to align them with international standards. Corporate
governance has
been an issue for Philippine banks, as many of them, including
RCBC, are owned
by large local conglomerates that are controlled by families.
Increased foreign
ownership and subsequent sharing of expertise are likely to
improve the
Philippine banks' risk management processes, which in turn can
support
improvement in their credit profiles.
Cathay Life's investment is in line with its parent Cathay
Financial Holdings'
long-term strategy to expand its business in southeast Asia.
Cathay Financial
Holdings is using Cathay Life, instead of its bank subsidiary
Cathay United
Bank, to expand overseas to take advantage of a recent
regulation change in
Taiwan aimed at encouraging overseas investment.
