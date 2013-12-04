(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 04 (Fitch) The recent rise in refinancing and
prepayment
penalty income for U.S. banks specializing in multifamily real
estate lending is
unsustainable, according to Fitch Ratings. As a result, we
expect multifamily
mortgage activity to wane as a driver of net interest margin
(NIM) growth over
the coming quarters.
Banks report prepayment penalties as interest income, boosting
loan yields and
NIM in the process. The spread between core and reported NIM for
lenders with
heavy exposure to multifamily loans has widened significantly
since 2011. The
contribution of prepayment penalties has become even more
meaningful for these
banks as total reported NIM has declined in recent quarters.
Multifamily loan refinancing activity has proven more difficult
to predict than
single-family loans. Single-family mortgage refinancing activity
hit historic
highs in 2012, spurred by the low rate environment. The boom
ended earlier this
year as mortgage rates came off of their lows, and banks
reported significantly
lower residential mortgage revenues in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, however,
refinancing activity on multifamily loans picked up pace.
We believe the lag between single-family and multifamily
refinancing reflects
the higher cost of refinancing multifamily loans early in a rate
cycle.
Multifamily loans typically carry prepayment penalties ranging
between 1% and
5%, depending on the remaining term of the loan. Borrowers are
more likely to
delay refinancing to minimize prepayment penalties. We also
believe the recent
rise in refinancing activity is related to improving real estate
fundamentals,
as well as market expectations of rising rates. Improving
property values,
rents, and rent rolls provide borrowers the opportunity to cash
out a portion of
equity and lock in a low rate before an expected interest rates
increase.
The rise in prepayment income has flowed through to affected
banks' reported NIM
levels. Over the past three years, we estimate that banks with
heavy multifamily
exposure have seen NIM benefits in the range of 10 bps to 15
bps, on average.
However, margin contributions have varied and some lenders have
seen significant
volatility in prepayment income.
Banks in the metropolitan New York market in particular have
reported the most
significant growth in prepayment penalty income. Fitch
attributes this to the
relatively high concentration of multifamily apartment
buildings, the city's
uniquely stable rental market and improving real estate
fundamentals. New York
has seen a steady increase in property values and rents. Many
landlords with
stabilized, below-market rentals are cashing out a portion of
their building's
equity through refinancing and then using the proceeds to make
capital
improvements and increase rents.
We see the current rate of prepayment penalty income growth, and
the associated
contribution to NIM, as unsustainable over the long term. Rising
market interest
rates will continue to be the biggest constraint, as borrowers
weigh the cost of
penalties against the prospect of higher interest payments
later. As interest
rates eventually normalize, and prepayment penalty income falls,
reported and
core NIMs will converge. We will continue to focus on banks'
core NIM results
when evaluating the credit profiles of large multifamily
lenders.
Contact:
Ryan Doyle
Director
Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-9162
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1-312-368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.