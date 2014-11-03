(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 03 (Fitch) October's sharp rise in volatility
may be a signal
that de-risking efforts by banks with large trading operations
could be offset
by volatility spikes attributable in part to these same banks'
lower levels of
tradable inventory, according to Fitch Ratings. One measure that
appears to be
overstating banks' de-risking efforts is value-at-risk (VaR),
especially VaR
measures based on the historical levels of volatility, which
prior to October,
had been reaching record lows.
The average of the reported historical trading VaRs for the five
US global
trading and universal banks has declined about 66% between
year-end 2010 and
mid-way through this year. Over the same period, trading assets
at the banks
have declined just 11%.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20141103.htm
">
Click here to view related chart.
While Fitch believes there has been a material effort to de-risk
the balance
sheets of the capital market focused banks, reduced inventory
positions of these
banks has created the effect of reducing liquidity in trading
securities and
widening bid-ask spreads, particularly during periods of stress.
This was
demonstrated by the inability to trade fixed income on Oct. 15,
2014 when the US
Treasury 10-year benchmark rose 40 bps in one day.
So far, reduced inventories of trading banks in the US have been
compounded by
efforts to implement the Volcker Rule, which prohibits
proprietary trading by
banks, thereby limiting inventory positions.
Although individual banks utilize differing VaR calculation
methods, the most
volatile observation period (2008-2009) is no longer part of
banks' historical
period VaRs. In its place is a period of low interest rates
across the term
structure, compressed spreads, and ample liquidity, all aided by
the Federal
Reserve's quantitative easing program. The combined result is
artificially
depressed, modeled-loss expectations across banks.
If and when sustained volatility returns to the markets, this
will have the
expected effect of increasing banks' reported VaR. However,
Fitch also believes
that some structural changes in the marketplace impacting
liquidity may
contribute more rapid changes in VaR.
A sharper focus on stressed VaRs, which are determined by
significantly higher
volatility periods should provide materially better indications
of the risks
currently facing many of the banks with large, capital
market-intensive
operations. Stressed VaRs are reported by most banks in
conjunction with
historical VaRs.
In spite of the potential for misleading indications by
historical VaRs, Fitch
believes that the presently sizable capital buffers at large
banks may limit
downside rating implications in a period of higher volatility or
market stress.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 312 368-2057
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.