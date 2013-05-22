(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
An increasing number of investors expect fundamental
credit conditions will deteriorate across sectors, according to a Fitch Ratings
investor survey.
The more circumspect sentiment was most notable for the sovereign segment, where
the proportion of survey respondents anticipating worsening conditions more than
doubled to 55%, from 24% in the last survey. The gloomier outlook appears to
reflect rising recession fears and low inflation expectations.
Nevertheless, the insatiable hunger for high yield (HY) continues, stoked by
continued ultra-easy monetary policy. 27% of respondents voted HY their most
favoured investment choice, down from 29% in the last quarter, but still clearly
ahead of runners-up emerging-market (EM) corporates and banks. Investors expect
the appetite for yield to be met by willing issuers in the HY and EM corporate
segments; the only sectors which a majority of investors believe will see
increasing issuance in the next 12 months. The HY issuance boom has been
supported by historically low default rates.
Fitch conducted the Q213 survey between 3 April and 7 May. It represents the
views of managers of an estimated EUR8.6trn of fixed-income assets. The full
survey report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link
above.
