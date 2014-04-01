(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 01 (Fitch) U.S. money market fund (MMF)
investments in
commercial paper (CP) have declined at a moderate but steady
rate over the past
year, driven by declines in asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP)
and nonbank CP,
according to a Fitch Ratings report.
As of end-Feb. 2014, the combined share of CP holdings among the
top-10 U.S.
MMFs was 20.2%, a decline from 23.9% in Feb 2013. On a dollar
basis during the
same period, CP holdings were approximately $137 billion
compared with $160
billion a year earlier, a 14% decline.
This shift has been partly driven by a reduction in ABCP
investments. Relative
to the year-earlier period, outstanding amounts of ABCP as of
end-February 2014
were 22% lower.
Fitch believes regulatory uncertainty surrounding bank sponsors'
future
liquidity support for ABCP programs appears to be contributing
to the continuing
shrinkage of that market. The Basel III liquidity coverage ratio
(LCR), which
banks must meet by 2019, is leading some sponsors of traditional
multi-seller
ABCP programs to re-assess the impact of liquidity support for
these vehicles.
For more information and figures, the full report 'Commercial
Paper Spotlight'
is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0535
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10001
Kevin Corrigan
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9156
William Warlick
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3141
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
