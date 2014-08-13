(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 13 (Fitch) The capital charges under the latest
Solvency II
proposals have been reduced for high quality but non-AAAsf
securitisations. This
is positive for the structured finance (SF) market because
insurance companies
are an important constituent of the investor base.
The latest revisions have reduced the capital charges for type 1
securitisation
positions rated 'AAsf', 'Asf' and 'BBBsf' by 29%, 46% and 41%
respectively. A
previous revision to the framework for securitisation
investments had already
halved the applicable capital charges across the rating spectrum
for high
quality securitisations to better reflect the types of
securitisations European
insurers hold and their typical buy and hold strategy.
The changes appear targeted at the issuance of securitisations
backed by
residential mortgages, consumer loans and particularly SME
lending from southern
European countries that cannot achieve 'AAAsf' ratings and were
disproportionately disadvantaged by the previous capital
charges.
However, the charges may still be considered high by insurers
relative to
expected losses. Fitch Ratings believes the capital charge for a
typical newly
issued 'AAsf' rated RMBS tranche with a seven year weighted
average maturity
would be 21%, while the total loss rate on all European prime
RMBS with
investment grade (excluding 'AAAsf') ratings is only 1.6%. The
charges are
designed to protect insurers' balance sheets from market
volatility as well as
realised losses, and although the eventual loss in these
transactions has been
small, they did experience depressed prices during the crisis.
Falls in market
prices of assets can threaten insurers' solvency.
The charges on non-type 1 positions, which are in some cases up
to 100%, have
not been reduced and appear designed to deter insurers from
investing in those
tranches. Securitisations that do not qualify for the higher
quality definition
include those backed by commercial real estate loans and
non-conforming,
self-certified or high loan-to-value ratio residential loans.
The latest revisions will bring little benefit to the largest
and most active
European securitisation markets including those for UK and Dutch
RMBS and
northern European consumer loan ABS as most of the issuance from
those
structures is rated 'AAAsf'.
Insurers can use an internal capital model to reduce the charges
on their
assets. However, it is likely that regulators will limit such
reductions for
securitisation assets, given their caution about the associated
risks.
Fitch has identified investor confidence as key to the
successful operation of
European securitisation markets. Capital charge requirements
that are not
excessive relative to other forms of investment and that are
stable over time
will be important in establishing investor confidence in
securitisation markets.
Solvency II is expected to come into effect January 1 2016,
although
transitional measures mean that the rules may not take full
effect until 2032.
