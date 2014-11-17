(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
that
refinancing capability and access to debt capital markets are
likely to be
crucial to Thai Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), given
their limited
ability in retaining long-term cash. Access to debt capital
markets would
likely provide medium- to long-term benefits to the REITs as a
more diversified
funding source and offer longer-term financing than bank loans.
Existing regulations require a Thai REIT to pay dividends of at
least 90% of its
adjusted net profit. The average return on assets of Thai listed
property funds
has been about 8.0%-8.5% over the past three years, therefore,
their refinancing
risk would be quite significant for debt financings shorter than
20 years and
with loan to value (LTV) ratios at about 20%-25%.
Fitch expects REITs launched and/or to be launched this year to
need refinancing
(at maturity). Debt financing for the initial investment of
these REITs are
likely to be mainly through five to seven year-term secured bank
facilities,
with LTV ratios of about 20%-25%, based on the preliminary
information these new
REITs submitted to regulators, (compared to the regulatory
ceiling of 35% for
non-rated and/or non-investment grade rated REITs and 60% for
investment-grade-rated REITs).
Access to debt capital markets should provide the REITs with
financing
alternatives with longer maturities to match their cash flow
profiles, once the
regulations are in place. The regulatory body expects to issue
the regulations
on the offering of debt securities (i.e. plain bonds) by REITs
by the end of
this year.
The first Thai REIT - Impact Growth REIT - was launched in late
September 2014
and successfully invested in exhibition centres with a total
value of about
THB19.6bn (USD0.6bn). It is the largest REIT initial public
offering in Asia
outside Japan so far this year. A second Thai REIT, which plans
to invest in
industrial properties (warehouses and factories for rent), has
already been
approved by the regulator and will be launched in December 2014.
There are three
other REITs in the process of seeking approval from regulators -
two plan to
invest in industrial properties, while the third targets a
shopping mall. Fitch
expects Thai REITs total asset values to reach about THB40bn
(USD1.2bn) by the
end of this year or early 2015.
Fitch expects Thai property investment funds to post strong
growth. Total
capital raised via all property investment funds (property funds
and REITs) is
likely to be about THB74bn (USD2.3bn) in 2014. (2013:
THB66.2bn). Total market
capitalisation of the listed property funds and REITs was
THB297.6bn (USD9.3bn)
and THB15.3bn (USD0.5bn) respectively as at 6 November 2014
(end-2013:
THB243bn).
