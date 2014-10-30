(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 30 (Fitch) Regal Entertainment Group's (Regal) decision to pay a $1/share special dividend will not affect the company's rating, according to Fitch Ratings. The decision is in line with Fitch's expectations and the company's recent history; Regal has paid a special dividend almost every other year. Fitch believes the company has sufficient flexibility within the current rating to accommodate the dividend payment, which will be paid on Dec. 15, 2014. The special dividend will require approximately $155 million of cash and is expected to be funded through a combination of existing cash and fourth quarter cash flow generation. Fitch-calculated gross unadjusted leverage is 4.4x as of the LTM period ended Sept. 25, 2014. At the current rating, Fitch expects Regal's leverage to remain under 4.5x through the cycle in a cyclical hit-driven industry. Additionally the company announced that it will explore various strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. This announcement certainly raises event risks related to Regal's credit profile and, depending on the outcome, could have negative consequences for Regal bondholders. From Fitch's perspective, potential strategic options include but are not limited to an outright sale of the company, piecemeal sale of the portfolio or a leveraging transaction. As of March 12, 2014, the Anschutz Company owned 48% of Regal (78% voting), AllianceBernstein L.P. owned 8.1%, directors and executives owned 1.9%, and the public owned the remainder. Based on current market valuations, Fitch estimates an enterprise value of $5.5 billion, equating to an EBITDA to enterprise value market multiple of approximately 10.4 times (x). The following discussion regarding Fitch's conclusions are based on Fitch's interpretation of the current debt documents across Regal and Regal Cinemas Corporation (Regal Cinemas). At the end of the third quarter, the consolidated entity had $2.4 billion in debt, consisting of $1.275 billion in unsecured notes due 2022, 2023, and 2025 at Regal, and an $85 million secured revolver and $1 billion secured term loan at Regal Cinemas, both due 2017. Leveraging Transaction: Bondholder Protection Weak Bondholder protection is weak in leveraging transaction scenarios that do not trigger change of control provisions, including debt financed shareholder returns or a leveraging buyout by Anschutz. Under the credit agreement, Regal can incur up to $552 million (Fitch estimate) in additional debt; provisions include a $260 million general basket for unsecured debt, a $10 million general debt basket, a $200 million accordion feature, and Regal can draw $82 million under the revolver. The indenture limitations are more lenient than the credit agreement's and potentially allows for leverage up to 7.0x. If Fitch assumes that the credit facility is replaced, unsecured bondholder protection is weak as the indenture allows for up to $1.4 billion (Fitch estimate) in additional debt at Regal and Regal Cinemas, collectively: $879 million in additional secured debt (indenture allows up to $1.85 billion under any credit facilities, as defined. This is the principal limiting factor on secured debt; any additional secured debt allowable under the 2.75x net senior secured leverage covenant would violate this limit. There is currently $971 million principal outstanding on the term loan, which counts against this basket.) and $500 million in additional unsecured debt under the general basket. Secured debt is also limited by the greater of $1.85 billion and the amount allowable under the 2.75x net senior secured leverage covenant (Fitch estimates over $1.5 billion) and a general $50 million lien basket exists. Total debt under the indenture is governed by a 2x interest coverage covenant (Fitch estimates over $2 billion in additional debt, thus, this covenant is not a limiting factor). Current Regal bondholders will be structurally subordinated to any unsecured debt issued at Regal Cinemas. Given the current market capital of approximately $3.3 billion, Anschutz would need $1.8 billion to buy the remaining float. Within the provisions of the current indenture, Anschutz could potentially finance 75% of the deal with $1.4 billion in additional debt on Regal's balance sheet, pushing leverage up to 7.0x. This scenario could drive a multi-notch downgrade and expected recoveries on current notes could materially decline due to their structurally subordinated status. Similarly, a debt financed return of capital to shareholders would pressure ratings depending on its size. Based on Fitch's projections for growth in 2015, Regal could potentially issue $300 million in 2015 to fund the return and remain within the context of current. Piecemeal Sale of Company: Bondholder Protection Strong Regal could potentially sell smaller portions of its portfolio to other operators in multiple deals, in an effort to unlock value at the asset or regional level. The asset sale covenant on the credit facility allows for up to $100 million in asset sales annually (net proceeds are subject to mandatory repayment with the exception that up to $100 million annually can be reinvested). Fitch expects any sales, cumulatively, would exceed $100 million and would be considered a sale of substantially all assets in a series of related transactions, breaching the asset sale covenant and also triggering change of control (CoC) under the credit agreement. Bondholders are also protected in this scenario, as a sale of substantially all assets constitutes a CoC. Outright Sale of Company: Bondholder Protection Strong If Regal were to sell itself, or substantially all of its assets, explicit CoC would be triggered under both the secured credit agreement at Regal Cinemas and the unsecured notes at Regal. Provisions common to the securities for CoC triggering events include any person other than Anschutz, or affiliates, obtaining 50% or more voting control; liquidation, dissolution, or sale of all or substantially all assets; and individuals who constitute the board of directors cease to constitute at least a majority of the board. The credit agreement also triggers CoC if Regal or Regal Entertainment Holdings, Inc. no longer beneficially owns 100% of Regal Cinemas. The indenture includes a 101% CoC offer. Fitch views an LBO by a financial buyer as challenging given Regal's high leverage, already strong margins, cyclicality of the industry, and the company's reliance on the studios for content (i.e., out of management's control). However, given investors' search for yield, a group of investors or lenders could be willing to push leverage up to the high single digits, or higher, as transaction multiples in the LTM period ended 2Q'14 increased to 12.3x, a 26% increase from 2013. A purchase by one of the other major U.S. exhibitors (AMC, Cinemark, Carmike) would be subject to what could be a challenging Department of Justice Review, which would likely result in required divestures. A foreign strategic buyer is a possibility, following other similar deals in the U.S. entertainment sector, including Wanda's investment in AMC, SoftBank's investment in Legendary, and Alibaba's agreement with Lions Gate. RATING SENSITIVITIES Limited Rating Upside: Fitch heavily weighs the prospective challenges facing Regal and its industry peers in arriving at the long-term credit ratings. Significant improvements in the operating environment (sustainable increases in attendance) and sustained deleveraging could have a positive effect on the rating, though Fitch views this as unlikely. Negative Trigger: A debt-financed material buyout, acquisition or return of capital to shareholders that would raise the unadjusted gross leverage beyond 4.5x could have a negative effect on the rating. In addition, meaningful, sustained declines in attendance and/or per-guest concession spending that drove leverage beyond 4.5x would pressure the rating as well. For more information, including an organizational chart and covenant summaries, please see the report 'Regal Entertainment Group', published Oct. 13, 2014. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014); --' Credit Encyclo-Media: Fitch's Comprehensive Analysis of the U.S. Media & Entertainment Sector (Volume VII, 2014-2015)' (Oct. 2, 2014); --' Media and Entertainment Handbook (Fitch's Comprehensive Credit Profile Analysis of Issuers within the Media & Entertainment Sector)' (Oct. 2, 2014); --'Regal Entertainment Group' (Oct. 13, 2014); --'An Exclusive Preview -- Fitch's 2014 Movie Exhibitor Outlook and Analysis' (May 21, 2014). 