WARSAW/LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Polish
Region of
Mazowieckie's (Mazowieckie; 'BBB'/Negative) liquidity, which has
been tightening
since 2013, may deteriorate further in the near term, despite a
favourable
ruling from the Constitutional Tribunal in March 2014. This is
because the
tribunal verdict, although declaring that Poland's equalisation
mechanism for
regions is inconsistent with the Constitution of Poland, does
not release the
region from its obligation to make full contribution to the
State under the
equalisation mechanism.
Further, it is uncertain whether the region's planned request
from central
government for a PLN400m loan, which it intends to use to
balance its budget,
will be successful.
Fitch expects the region's bank accounts to be seized again by
the State if the
region continues to fail to pay its overdue contributions of
PLN166m under the
equalisation mechanism. In April 2014 the court bailiff seized
the region's bank
accounts to recover its overdue payment for December 2013.
Fitch, however,
considers that the region continues to possess an adequate
capacity for payment
of its financial commitements (debt service) and for financing
the region's own
responsibilities.
To smooth out imbalances in cash flows, Fitch expects
Mazowieckie to resort to
its short-term PLN300m loan, which, however, according to Polish
law must be
repaid by year-end. To balance its budget for 2014 Mazowieckie
intends to
request for a state budget loan of PLN400m with a 20-year
maturity. However, it
is not certain when the loan will be granted. Fitch notes that
the state budget
loan requested in 2013 failed to materialise.
Mazowieckie faces a payment of PLN117m in principal and interest
on its debt in
2014. Interest payments of PLN82m will peak in June and
December, with the
balance being principal scheduled mainly for December 2014. The
region also
faces an obligation of PLN647m in total under the equalisation
mechanism for
2014, in equal monthly instalments of PLN54m. The instalments
due in January and
February 2014 were paid on time by the region using short-term
loans. Short-term
loans were also partially used to pay instalments for
January-October in 2013
(PLN551m).
Although the equalisation mechanism is subject to revision until
September 2015
following the tribunal verdict, the region will until then
continue to be
obliged to make its contributions. Hence Fitch expects the
region's operating
expenditure should decline significantly, but not immediately.
Neverthelss, Fitch believes that the region's finances may
benefit from an
expected recovery in the economy and consequently in corporate
income tax
receipts, which accounted for 63% of operating revenue in
2010-2012.
As Poland's wealthiest and most populous region, Mazowieckie is
obliged, under
the equalisation mechanism, to pay a sum each year to central
government,
equalling 35% of its operating expenditure. The payments to the
equalisation
mechanism are Mazowieckie's largest operating expenditure item
and are a
continuing strain on the region's liquidity management.
Fitch plans to meet with the region's management soon. The next
rating
assessment will be no later than 23 May.
The Region of Mazowieckie's ratings are as follows:
- Long-term foreign currency rating 'BBB', Outlook Negative
- Long-term local currency rating 'BBB+', Outlook Negative
- Long-term National rating 'A+(pol)', Outlook Negative
- EUR50m and EUR32m bonds' Long-term foreign currency rating
'BBB'
