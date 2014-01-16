(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Qatar's imminent sukuk issuance of roughly USD3bn will kick-start what may be a record year
for the sharia-compliant debt market, Fitch Ratings says. Regional growth and robust government
spending are likely to be partially funded through sukuk programmes in established Gulf
Cooperation Council sukuk markets. At the same time, strong investor demand is
likely to attract debut issues from Islamic and non-Islamic states in 2014.
The push by sovereigns in the region to be become an Islamic finance hub is also
likely to spur sukuk issuance.
We estimate that issuance dropped around 12% to USD120bn in 2013 due in part to
market jitters over US bond purchase tapering. However, demand remains strong
and we expect this decline to be a blip in the longer-term trend of steady
growth, with 2014 issuance likely to be at least in line with 2012's record of
USD137bn.
Several first-time issuers are likely to enter the market in 2014 including the
UK, which plans to debut a GBP200m sukuk this year. Luxembourg and Hong Kong
have also recently taken steps to introduce new legislation that would allow the
issuance of sukuk. Sovereign and sovereign-linked issuers will remain the
dominant source of supply, but 2014 could also see more issues from corporates
and non-sovereign entities, such as ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung's USD100m
insurance-linked sukuk that Fitch rated 'BBB-' in October.
Although all these issues would be relatively small, they will be a significant
step in broadening the range of debt available to investors. Sub-Saharan African
sovereigns have also been considering issuance for some time.
As well as the strong demand from investors who will only buy sharia-compliant
securities, issuers are likely to be attracted by evidence of increasing market
efficiency. Structuring costs have fallen significantly and the time taken to
put together a deal has fallen from as much as six months to a few weeks. Supply
and demand imbalances have sometimes led to pricing for sukuk being lower than
for bonds, but we believe any difference is likely to disappear in the medium
term as these imbalances lessen.
There are still challenges that will limit the attraction of sukuk to many
investors and the development of a liquid secondary market. In particular these
include the lack of a standardised deal structure and the lack of legal
precedent over investors' ability to enforce their rights in many jurisdictions.
Despite demand for the product, growth of sukuk is still directly linked to
global issuance sentiment and issuance growth in general.
Still, growth and significant spending commitments will help boost issuance in
established sukuk markets. Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi's spending plans, Dubai's
preparations for the 2020 World Expo and Qatar's plans for the 2022 FIFA World
Cup are all likely to boost sukuk issuance either directly by the sovereign or
by related entities. Oman, which has not been a major issuer, has also indicated
it will use sukuk to fund infrastructure projects in the next few years.