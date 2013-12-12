(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Global Trading and
Universal Banks
MILAN/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says regulation
will remain a
key theme for the 12 Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs)
in 2014 as banks
will have to implement new rules, including the Volcker Rule,
aimed at
increasing their resilience, and prepare for complying with new
resolution
planning requirements. The sector outlook for the GTUBs is
stable, as Fitch
expects that a stable or moderately improving operating
environment in the
banks' non-securities businesses will balance continuing
headwinds, primarily in
the form of regulations that result in higher fixed costs,
pressure on earnings
in securities businesses and high conduct costs.
Fitch expects the GTUBs' performance to remain under pressure.
It would also be
affected by continued periods of market volatility. The moderate
improvement
expected for the main economies in which the GTUBs operate
should help earnings
generation in commercial banking activities and in wealth and
asset management.
Fitch expects that plans to strengthen efficiency should lead to
improved
performance. However, the banks have to demonstrate that their
efforts to
improve the profitability of securities businesses are effective
and can reduce
volatility in securities earnings.
As global banking groups, the GTUBs are on the front line facing
regulatory
change. Fitch expects increased clarity on the final
implementation of
regulations in 2014. This should ultimately be positive for the
GTUBs'
resilience, but costs related to new regulations will remain
high. Fitch expects
the GTUBs to continue work on recovery and resolution
requirements in 2014,
which is likely to include some reorganisation of group
structures and
businesses.
The sector and rating outlooks for the GTUBs are based on
Fitch's expectation
that they will be able to improve their performance gradually as
efficiency
improvements show results. The outlook takes into account
Fitch's expectations
that banks will achieve their targeted capital buffers. Ratings
could come under
pressure if the GTUBs are unable to limit the downside from
earnings volatility
in their securities businesses, or if their risk appetite
materially increased.
A positive outlook would require a material improvement in the
structural
profitability of the GTUBs' securities and other businesses,
which Fitch does
not expect for 2014. Further progress in the implementation of
current strategic
plans, particularly as they relate to regulatory changes, would
likely be
necessary before Fitch would see more significant rating
momentum. Even then,
business models weighted strongly towards securities operations
are more likely
to be constrained to the 'A' category.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia SpA
V.lo S Maria alla Porta 1
20123 Milan
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0560
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
IN ADDITION,
