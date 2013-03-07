(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 07 (Fitch) The use of new and existing approaches
to draw more
private capital into the U.S. mortgage market is at the heart of
regulators' and
politicians' agendas in 2013. Fitch sees the potential for some
of these tools
to be effective in gradually reducing the dominant role of
government-sponsored
enterprises (GSEs) in housing finance.
To date, efforts by the Federal Housing Finance Administration
(FHFA) and other
federal agencies to provide incentives for the creation of a
vibrant private
mortgage securitization market have been largely unsuccessful.
Approximately $6
billion in private-label mortgage securities were issued in
2012, and
single-family housing finance continues to rely almost
exclusively on government
support, in the form of GSEs, Ginnie Mae, and Federal Housing
Administration/Veterans Affairs guarantees.
In our view, two potential reforms offer the most promise in
drawing private
investors back into the market. First, we believe further
increases in guarantee
fees (g-fees) charged by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will prove
to be an
effective mechanism. The FHFA has identified this as a priority
in its latest
reform scorecard, and g-fees have already doubled from precrisis
levels to an
average of approximately 50 bps for new single-family mortgages.
FHFA acting Director Edward DeMarco noted in a speech on March 4
that g-fees
would likely rise again in 2013, with the focus being on the
creation of credit
risk pricing that more closely resembles private market pricing
norms.
The effect of higher g-fees is likely to be gradual and it is
challenging to
forecast the level at which private execution will be more
economic. The
uncertainty regarding Basel III rules for mortgage assets and
risk-retention
requirements continues to push up the break-even point for many
private market
participants.
Banks continue to be the largest holders of mortgage securities,
and it remains
unclear whether private investors can fill the gap, as banks
reduce holdings.
The combination of tougher risk-retention rules and new Basel
III risk weights
could make it increasingly punitive for banks to replace their
agency security
holdings with private-label securities. Liquidity in the market
may also be
limited, as banks, subject to the Volcker Rule, pull back on
inventory levels.
This could discourage private investors from increasing exposure
to structured
securities due to fears about back-end liquidity.
One area of potential reform not mentioned specifically by
DeMarco is further
reduction of conforming loan limits, which would significantly
increase demand
for private capital, since mortgages above the reduced limit
would not be
eligible for GSE support. However, it is not clear how much
impact this would
have on the nascent recovery in the housing market.
In addition, the FHFA has identified greater use of risk-sharing
structures --
including credit-linked notes and new senior/subordinated
structures -- that
could potentially attract more private investors. We view this
as a positive
step, but the FHFA's initial target of $30 billion in
risk-sharing for this year
is very small relative to the outstanding balance of
GSE-supported mortgages and
recent issuance volumes.
The proposed creation of a more robust secondary market
infrastructure, in the
form of a new entity that would be independent of the GSEs,
represents an
important step by the FHFA. The establishment of a more
efficient back office
system would improve standardization, data collection, and
securities-issuing
capabilities that private investors would require if a sustained
revival of the
secondary market is to occur. However, this will likely be a
time consuming
process that will not result in a near-term fundamental reform
of the housing
market in the U.S.
For a review of recent developments in housing finance,
including a presentation
of various GSE reform alternatives, see "U.S. Housing Finance
GSEs: Where to
from Here," dated Feb. 28, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
