(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) The regulatory environment for U.S.
community banks
has become more favorable compared to their larger bank peers,
although certain
operating risks remain, according to a Fitch Ratings report.
Fitch views Basel III final rules published during 3Q'13 as a
positive for
community banks. The rules regarding the treatment of unrealized
securities
gains and losses and calculation of common equity tier 1 (CET1)
at banks with
less than $250 billion in assets were less onerous than
expected.
Also favorable were final rules that kept risk weights for
residential mortgages
consistent with existing practices, versus the more punitive
treatment
originally proposed. This final rule will provide additional
capital relief for
the community banks.
Fitch believes that community bank core earnings will continue
to be challenged
going forward relative to larger institutions, given the
continued low interest
rate environment and potentially higher regulatory costs. Absent
improvements in
efficiency, Fitch expects a moderate amount of M&A activity,
although some banks
may be hesitant to cross the $10 billion threshold, given the
costs of doing so.
Fitch observes that most in the community bank group have
positioned their
balance sheets to be modestly asset-sensitive, standing to
benefit when rates
ultimately rise. However, the group is noticeably less
rate-sensitive to rising
rates compared to the larger banks in Fitch's rating universe.
Following a review of the Viability ratings (VRs) and Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) for the community bank peer group (and detailed in the
report), Fitch
took positive rating action on Central Pacific Bancorp while
Trustmark Corp. was
downgraded, resulting in a much narrower band of ratings for the
group relative
to a year ago. Fitch believes that geographic and single-name
concentrations as
well as likely earnings challenges constrain the group's maximum
rating to
'BBB+' over the near- to intermediate-horizon.
The full report 'U.S. Banks: Community Banks' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Community
Banks
(Regulatory Reprieve Positive but Headwinds Remain)
here
