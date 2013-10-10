(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) The regulatory environment for U.S. community banks has become more favorable compared to their larger bank peers, although certain operating risks remain, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Fitch views Basel III final rules published during 3Q'13 as a positive for community banks. The rules regarding the treatment of unrealized securities gains and losses and calculation of common equity tier 1 (CET1) at banks with less than $250 billion in assets were less onerous than expected. Also favorable were final rules that kept risk weights for residential mortgages consistent with existing practices, versus the more punitive treatment originally proposed. This final rule will provide additional capital relief for the community banks. Fitch believes that community bank core earnings will continue to be challenged going forward relative to larger institutions, given the continued low interest rate environment and potentially higher regulatory costs. Absent improvements in efficiency, Fitch expects a moderate amount of M&A activity, although some banks may be hesitant to cross the $10 billion threshold, given the costs of doing so. Fitch observes that most in the community bank group have positioned their balance sheets to be modestly asset-sensitive, standing to benefit when rates ultimately rise. However, the group is noticeably less rate-sensitive to rising rates compared to the larger banks in Fitch's rating universe. Following a review of the Viability ratings (VRs) and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for the community bank peer group (and detailed in the report), Fitch took positive rating action on Central Pacific Bancorp while Trustmark Corp. was downgraded, resulting in a much narrower band of ratings for the group relative to a year ago. Fitch believes that geographic and single-name concentrations as well as likely earnings challenges constrain the group's maximum rating to 'BBB+' over the near- to intermediate-horizon. The full report 'U.S. Banks: Community Banks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Banks: Community Banks (Regulatory Reprieve Positive but Headwinds Remain) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.