NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Liquidity benefits derived from
30-year issuance,
combined with the enhanced visibility of interest costs as
interest rates remain
near historical lows, are generally viewed as a credit positive,
according to
Fitch Ratings. These positive elements are balanced by an
increase in the
asset/liability duration mismatch and the "unknown unknowns"
that could arise
from saddling the next generation of management with current
REIT covenants.
Over the last nine months, two U.S. REITs have issued 30-year
unsecured bonds.
In June, Equity Residential Inc. sold $750 million of senior
unsecured notes due
in 2044 at a 115 bp spread to the benchmark Treasury rate. Last
September,
Ventas Inc. issued $300 million of 5.70% senior unsecured notes
due 2043 at a
195 bp spread to the benchmark rate.
Issuing 30-year debt improves a REIT's debt maturity ladder by
reducing the
percentage of debt maturing over the rating horizon (typically
three to five
years), assuming constant leverage. Fitch views term (maturity),
rather than
payment, as the principal risk to REIT credits given the
constraints on cash
flow retention inherent in the REIT model, viewed against
generally stable cash
flows for most REITs, which often benefit from long-term leases
to
well-capitalized tenants.
Long-duration, fixed-rate debt also improves a REIT's
interest-cost visibility.
Interest is typically the largest recurring cost for REITs,
somewhat analogous
to cost of goods sold for traditional corporate industrial
issuers. Improved
visibility on a significant component of a REIT's cost structure
should aid in
its ability to plan and execute its strategy.
However, 30-year maturities extend well beyond even the longest
lease terms for
REIT assets, save for select retail anchor-tenant leases with
extension options.
Issuing such long-term debt can increase the duration gap
between a REIT's
assets (defined as weighted average lease term) and its
liabilities (weighted
average maturity), potentially exposing a REIT to greater cash
flow volatility
based on changes in inflation and interest and rental rates.
This duration
mismatch can be particularly acute for short-duration property
types, such as
hotels, apartments, self-storage and industrial, which generally
have shorter
weighted-average lease terms ranging between nightly for hotels
and three to
five years for industrial.
A deflationary U.S. economic scenario would likely pressure
rental rates and
REIT cash flows. Managing balance sheets to a narrower duration
gap would allow
for a repricing of a REIT's liabilities to help offset the
decline in cash flows
under such a scenario. Prepayment or "make whole" penalties
would likely make
retiring a 30-year bond ahead of maturity prohibitively
expensive.
Burdening the future generation of a REIT's management with
current covenants
could cause unforeseen consequences. Items such as operating
strategies and
accounting definitions can change over time, perhaps in ways not
contemplated by
existing covenants. Some of the first REIT unsecured bond
indentures in the
early 1990s failed to consider that accounting definitions can
change, resulting
in expensive consent solicitations for some REITs to adjust
EBITDA definitions
to exclude noncash charges, as one example. Certainly the
flexibility has
improved as REIT bond indentures have evolved. Nevertheless,
even the most
thoughtfully written indentures today could cause unintended
consequences down
the road.
Some forms of long-term financing obligations are more desirable
than others.
For example, Fitch views the so-called 30-year "baby bonds"
issued by Ventas
favorably due to the imbedded call optionality after a five-year
period.
Fitch also treats REIT preferred stock as 100% equity for
leverage purposes
given the perpetual nature of the obligations and the inability
of dividend
nonpayment to trigger corporate default. Perpetual capital is
clearly
advantageous in the context of REIT tax regulations that limit
the ability for
REITs to retain internally generated cash flows, which requires
REITs to have
consistent access to the capital to satisfy debt maturities. We
also view the
standard five-year call optionality imbedded in REIT preferreds
as an attractive
risk mitigant in case interest rates unexpectedly decline from
current low
levels.
