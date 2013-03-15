(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Europe's re-entry into
recession, weak U.S.
growth, and a deceleration in emerging markets combined to
pressure global
financial and industrial credit quality in 2012, according to
Fitch Ratings.
Corporate downgrades topped upgrades by a margin of 1.2 to 1.
EU sovereign-related downgrades prolonged a multiyear negative
rating drift for
global financial institutions, although the ratio of downgrades
to upgrades
improved to 1.4 to 1 from 2.3 to 1 a year earlier. Across global
industrials,
downgrades topped upgrades by a margin of 1.1 to 1, reversing
the prior year's
positive skew of 0.6 to 1.
Emerging market (EM) corporate rating trends mirrored sovereign
activity, with
upgrades topping downgrades for the third consecutive year - 0.6
to 1 compared
with 0.7 to 1 for EM sovereigns. However, for corporate issuers
in advanced
economies, downgrades continued to surpass upgrades - by a
margin of 1.7 to 1 in
2012.
Fitch recorded 18 corporate defaults in 2012, up from eight a
year earlier,
resulting in an annual sector default rate of 0.65%. The
defaults all carried
speculative-grade ratings at the beginning of the year (all
rated 'B+' or
below).
The majority of global corporate ratings, 77.8%, remained stable
in 2012. The
year's downgrade rate was 12.2% and the upgrade rate, 10%. At
year end, 'BBB'
rated issuers were the most abundant across both the mix of
Fitch-rated global
financial and industrial entities at 35% and 42% of outstanding
ratings,
respectively.
Fitch's new study provides data and analysis on the performance
of Fitch's
global corporate ratings in 2012 and over the long term,
capturing the period
1990 to 2012. The report provides summary statistics on the
year's key rating
transition and default trends.
The study is titled 'Fitch Ratings Global Corporate Finance 2012
Transition and
Default Study' and is available on Fitch's web site under Credit
Market
Research, at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research Fitch Ratings Global Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance
2012 Transition and Default Study
here
