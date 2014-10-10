(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly (Second-Quarter 2014) here CHICAGO, October 10 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings' 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly' published today, shareholder-friendly activity is stabilizing as issuers funnel cash from operations towards capital spending and acquisitions. Net share repurchases during the quarter declined $3.8 billion to $1 billion from the previous year. This was primarily driven by a $3.1 billion decline at AT&T Inc. as the company moderates the pace of its buyback. Conversely, aggregate dividends paid during second-quarter 2014 increased 14% from the previous year. The increase mainly reflects Crown Castle International Corp.'s dividend initiation during first-quarter 2014 and an increase in Verizon Communications Inc.'s outstanding common stock after issuing 1.27 billion shares to partially fund its Verizon Wireless transaction. Fitch anticipates issuers will continue to prudently buy back shares for the remainder of 2014 as cash builds in anticipation of upcoming spectrum auctions, outstanding transactions close and capital intensity slowly declines to normal rates. Fitch's 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly' provides a summary of operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the companies in the telecommunications sector of Fitch's rating universe over the past four years, as well as key credit strengths and concerns as of the end of 2Q'14. Contact: Dave Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Mike Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.