NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Global corporate finance ratings
downgrade to
upgrade rate in third quarter-2014 (3Q'14) was a moderate 1.1 to
1, according to
Fitch Ratings in a new report.
The share of issuers downgraded declined to 2% from the prior
quarter's 2.2%,
while upgrades also retreated to 1.8% from 2.4%. The relative
calm during 3Q'14
propelled 2014's cumulative downgrade rate to 7% and upgrades to
6.1% for a
stability rate of 86.9%.
Fitch's global corporate issuer default rate remained low and
below average at
0.39% through September, compared with a 2013 rate of 0.51%. All
issuers
defaulting through 3Q'14 carried a speculative-grade rating at
the beginning of
the year, resulting in a Fitch global speculative-grade default
rate of 1.23%.
Developed and emerging market rating activity trends have parted
ways over the
course of 2014. Emerging market downgrades topped upgrades by a
margin of 2 to 1
through 3Q'14, while the rate fell to a mildly positive 0.8 to 1
across
developed market issuers.
The mix of global corporate Negative and Positive Outlooks held
steady at the
end of September, 12% and 6%, respectively. The share of
financial institution
Negative Outlooks ? 15% ? remained higher than industrials at
9%. Industrials
assigned a Positive Outlook (6%) compared with financial
institutions (7%).
For a full review of global rating analytics by region and
industry through
3Q'14, see Fitch's report, 'Fitch Global Corporate Ratings
Analytics Quarterly,'
published today and available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
Credit Market
Research or by clicking on the above link.
