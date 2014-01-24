(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 24 (Fitch) The property/casualty insurance
business is
inherently volatile, given uncertainty related to insurerâ€™s
underwriting
activity. Fitch Ratingsâ€™ assessment of operating performance
in the insurance
ratings process considers the stability and consistency in
generating
underwriting profits over time.
In a new Special Report: â€˜Property/Casualty Insurer
Underwriting Volatility â€“
Product Mix and Diversification Influence Resultsâ€™, Fitch
analyzes the
volatility of 10 major business segments based on the standard
deviation of
statutory accident year loss ratios from 1987-2012. The
analysis utilizes a
sample group of 100 individual U.S. P/C insurers, representing
approximately 85%
of industry aggregate premiums.
Findings of this review reveal a wide disparity in loss ratio
stability by
segment. Private passenger auto liability is demonstrably the
least volatile
segment which is tied to the short-term nature of claim
payments, high policy
counts and low average claims cost. Longer tail liability lines,
such as product
liability â€“ occurrence, exhibit the most volatile underwriting
segments.
Variability in underwriting results is tied to an insurerâ€™s
business mix,
effects of product diversification, and overall operating
expertise. The report
includes an analysis of loss ratio correlations by segment that
shows historical
relationships in loss ratio movements across segments.
Key parameters in Fitchâ€™s Prism capital model that influence
target capital
levels relating to underwriting risk include: projected loss
ratios, loss ratio
volatility, and the duration of claims payments. The report
includes an exhibit
of underwriting volatility measures deployed for individual
companiesâ€™ yearend
2012 Prism results, with corresponding Prism score, revealing
that a number of
insurerâ€™s with high underwriting volatility are still well
capitalized on a risk
adjusted basis.
The report â€˜Property/Casualty Insurer Underwriting Volatility
â€“ Product Mix and
Diversification Influence Resultsâ€™ is available on Fitchâ€™s
website at
â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™.
Contact:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Jeff Mohrenweiser, FSA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at
â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Property/Casualty
Insurer Underwriting
Volatility (Product Mix and Diversification Influence Results)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.