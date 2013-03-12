(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published its new U.S. Telecom & Cable Dashboard. This publication explores key trends from the recently completed earnings season along with notable industry items and regulatory developments. A key theme outlined in this Dashboard is that the general improvement in sector revenue growth has been at the cost of EBITDA margins, which have been falling. The sector has experienced a modestly negative rating trend with recent negative actions driven by some companies' inability to reduce leverage or, in some cases, improve competitive positioning. The 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Dashboard' is available on Fitch's web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below. Contact: Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Telecom and Cable Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.