CHICAGO, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the May 2013 US Telecom & Cable Dashboard. Key items for the quarter, which are detailed by the dashboard, are the DISH Network acquisition offer for Sprint Nextel Corporation, FCC changes, wireless statistics related to iPhone/Smartphone mix for the leading carriers, wireless connected devices per account and the pending turn-down of Sprint's Nextel platform. The 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'.