(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its second installment of the 'Automotive Insights Quarterly' report. This report covers both original equipment auto manufacturers (OEMs) and auto suppliers. The recurring publication opens with a discussion of industry credit issues, followed by issuer data summary pages and industry charts and tables. The second-quarter report discusses Fitch's views on the recalls at General Motors Company (GM), the upcoming leadership transition at Ford Motor Company (Ford), and the recently revealed five-year plan for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. The report also reviews Fitch's recent Positive Rating Outlook revisions on Ford, Delphi Automotive PLC (Delphi) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (Goodyear) and discusses the drivers of potential future upgrades in the ratings. In addition to Ford, Delphi and Goodyear, Fitch currently maintains Positive Rating Outlooks on GM and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (American Axle). Despite the large number of recalls issued over the past several months, Fitch could still consider an upgrade of GM's ratings later in 2014. The Positive Rating Outlook on American Axle's ratings reflect Fitch's expectations for continued strengthening in the company's credit profile as its revenue base becomes increasingly diversified. This report is available on the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Stephen Brown Senior Director +1-312-369-3139 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.