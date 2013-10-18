(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a report
examining
statutory dividend capacity in the U.S. life insurance industry.
The report provides insight into trends in non-extraordinary
dividend capacity
of insurance operating companies over the past several years and
expectations
for the remainder of 2013. The report also examines the extent
to which debt
service within the industry has been covered by both
non-extraordinary statutory
dividends and actual statutory dividends paid.
For Fitch's rated universe of life insurance companies,
excluding pure mutual
insurance organizations, statutory dividend capacity increased
approximately 36%
in 2013, to $19.6 billion. As a result of this increased
statutory dividend
capacity, Fitch expects average statutory interest coverage to
increase
significantly for full year 2013. For the 13 large, publicly
held life insurance
companies used in the study, average statutory interest coverage
is expected to
increase to approximately 3.5 times (x) in 2013, from 2.6x in
2012.
The report 'U.S. Life Insurance Statutory Dividend Capacity' is
available on the
Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Life Insurance
Statutory Dividend
Capacity (Statutory Dividend Capacity Improves to Produce Solid
Interest
Coverage)
here
