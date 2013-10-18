(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a report examining statutory dividend capacity in the U.S. life insurance industry. The report provides insight into trends in non-extraordinary dividend capacity of insurance operating companies over the past several years and expectations for the remainder of 2013. The report also examines the extent to which debt service within the industry has been covered by both non-extraordinary statutory dividends and actual statutory dividends paid. For Fitch's rated universe of life insurance companies, excluding pure mutual insurance organizations, statutory dividend capacity increased approximately 36% in 2013, to $19.6 billion. As a result of this increased statutory dividend capacity, Fitch expects average statutory interest coverage to increase significantly for full year 2013. For the 13 large, publicly held life insurance companies used in the study, average statutory interest coverage is expected to increase to approximately 3.5 times (x) in 2013, from 2.6x in 2012. The report 'U.S. Life Insurance Statutory Dividend Capacity' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Bradley S. Ellis, CFA Director +1-312-368-2089 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Life Insurance Statutory Dividend Capacity (Statutory Dividend Capacity Improves to Produce Solid Interest Coverage) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.