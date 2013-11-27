(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has released
three related
proposed financial institutions rating criteria reports: 'Global
Financial
Institutions Rating Criteria', 'Securities Firm Criteria' and
'Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'.
Fitch is proposing to retain its core approach to rating
financial institution
(FI) issuers and issues. While there are some changes to the
structure, flow and
level of detail of the criteria, particularly for the 'Global
Financial
Institutions Rating Criteria' and 'Securities Firm Criteria,'
there are no
material changes to the core attributes Fitch considers in its
credit analysis.
No direct rating changes will arise from the proposed changes.
Nonetheless,
Fitch is releasing the three proposed criteria reports as
exposure drafts and
welcomes comments from market participants during the
consultation period.
"Our bank rating framework has demonstrated a healthy degree of
robustness and
reliability over the past three decades," says David Weinfurter,
Fitch's global
head of Financial Institutions ratings. "However, the proposed
criteria are
easier to follow, more intuitive, provide enhanced
characterisation of the
factors we consider, and are more suggestive of rating
outcomes."
There are several key changes to the 'Global Financial
Institutions Rating
Criteria'. The report provides a clearer articulation of the
overall rating
framework. There is greater clarity on the reference obligations
that FI Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) rate to. The
criteria
introduce the potential for an issuer's IDR to be higher than
implied by its VR
in certain situations other than due to expectations of support.
There is a
clearer presentation of the key rating factors and their
inter-dependencies.
Finally, there is clearer explanation of the support framework
with greater
detail and additional schematics.
The 'Securities Firm Criteria,' which mirror the FI master
criteria in a number
of respects, include increased differentiation of analytical
considerations and
key financial ratios between those firms that engage in
activities that are more
balance sheet intensive, such as broker dealers, and those that
engage in
activities that require less balance sheet usage, such as
interdealer brokers
and advisory firms. The criteria are clearer with respect to
typical rating
ranges for securities firms, including aspects of franchise
strength and funding
profile. Finally, there is a summary of key rating
characteristics by rating
category.
The 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities' underwent a
substantial revision in 2011. The proposed changes here are more
modest and
reflect recent and likely future market and regulatory
developments. For
example, the criteria report creates the ability to reflect
incremental
non-performance risk relative to a bank's VR for securities that
are supposed to
absorb losses on a 'gone concern' basis, but where there is an
elevated risk
that non-performance could occur ahead of the risk captured in
the VR. The
report introduces greater flexibility to widen incremental
non-performance risk
notching of securities with fully discretionary coupons. It
updates loss
severity notching to either -1 or -2 notches for all
subordinated debt and
legacy hybrid securities. Equity credit will also no longer
require 'permanent
and full write-down', where relevant.
All of the proposed changes are explored in detail and, as
noted, none of them
are expected to result in any direct or immediate rating
changes.
In conjunction with the criteria exposure drafts, Fitch has also
released an
updated version of its bank ratings performance study, also
known as the 'bank
failure study.' The report, 'Global Bank Rating Performance
Study: 1990-2012',
complements Fitch's published IDR-centric transition and default
studies and
examines the performance of the bank rating framework and its
component ratings
-the Viability Rating and its predecessor Individual Rating, as
well as Support
Ratings and Support Rating Floors. The study provides evidence
of the overall
credibility of Fitch's bank rating framework over a long time
horizon.
Comments should be directed to FIcriteria@fitchratings.com by 31
December 2013.
In accordance with regulatory requirements, at the end of this
period Fitch will
publish the results of the consultation and the content of
written responses
unless the respondent has specifically requested
confidentiality. Fitch will
then publish final updated criteria.
The reports are available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
the links
below.
Contact:
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York, 10004
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0827
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore,
Tel: +65 67 96
7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Exposure Draft
here
Securities Firms Criteria - Exposure Draft
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities â€“
Exposure Draft
here
Global Bank Rating Performance Study: 1990-2012
here
