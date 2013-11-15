(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a new report that projects individual health insurers' state-by-state enrollment from health insurance exchanges over the next three years.

Fitch projects that health insurers with geographically concentrated enrollments, particularly members of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) system, are likely to add the most enrollees on a percentage basis, from the insurance exchanges.

Fitch believes that the near-to-intermediate term financial results of these insurers could be adversely impacted by medical utilization that turns out to be above expectations, driven in part by demographic characteristics that are not fully considered in exchange sourced product pricing.

Insurers are taking steps to mitigate this risk including using reinsurance, risk adjustment and risk corridor programs to manage higher utilization.

Insurers are also setting prices to optimize their exchange-sourced enrollment levels and establishing provider networks designed to better manage exchange-sourced enrollment.

In the aggregate, Fitch believes that geographically concentrated insurers have sufficient capital buffers to absorb the potential earnings volatility they face as they ramp up their exchange sourced business. The BCBS insurers appear well positioned due to their generally very strong NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratios. Fitch estimates BCBS insurers' average RBC ratio at year-end 2012 to be 425-450%, which exceeds the agency's median rating guideline at the 'AA' rating category level by 75-100 basis points.

The report 'Health Insurance Exchanges - Preliminary State-by-State Projections' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com.'