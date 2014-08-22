(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today released a
Special Report that
examines the investment portfolios of U.S. life insurance
companies at year-end
2013. The results of the report are based on statutory
information Fitch
compiles annually from an investment survey of its universe of
rated life
insurance entities. Fitch estimates these results represent
approximately
two-thirds of the total life insurance industry's general
account invested
assets and include 15 of the largest 20 life insurance groups in
the U.S. based
on total admitted assets.
In this report, Fitch analyzes each asset class within the life
companies'
investment portfolios. At year-end 2013, general account assets
were
predominantly invested in fixed-income securities, including
bonds and mortgage
loans. For the 35 insurance groups Fitch surveyed, fixed-income
securities on
average accounted for 84% of total invested assets. The
remaining 16% was made
up of contract loans at 4%, cash at 2%, stock at 2%, derivatives
at 1%, real
estate at 1%, and other invested assets including those shown on
Schedule BA of
the statutory statements at 6%.
As interest rates remain at historically low levels, life
insurers have made a
modest allocation shift into less liquid asset classes,
including alternative
investments, private placement corporate bonds and commercial
mortgage loans.
However, purchases of high-yield fixed-income assets appear to
be limited. For
the companies Fitch surveyed, the following asset classes as a
percent of
investments increased from 2011 to 2013: Schedule BA to 5.1%
from 4.6%, mortgage
loans to 11.5% from 11.0% and private placements to 16.1% from
15.1%.
The bond portfolios of the companies surveyed were heavily
weighted toward
corporates, which accounted for 63% of the total bond holdings.
The credit
quality of corporate bonds was generally high with an average
credit rating in
the 'A'/'BBB' range. Approximately 10% of corporate securities
were below
investment-grade.
For the surveyed universe, structured securities represented 24%
of the bond
portfolio. This included agency pass-throughs, commercial
mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, and asset-back securities
(ABS). Exposure to
agency RMBS, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and
non-agency RMBS
was flat to down over the prior year while allocation to ABS
increased
materially driven by record collateralized loan obligations
(CLO) issuance. CLOs
represented 33% of the total ABS portfolio, up from 21% in 2012
and 18% in 2011.
In general, government securities constituted a small portion of
life insurers'
bond portfolios, since these securities offer low yields. U.S.
Treasurys and
agencies accounted for 5% of total invested assets, municipals
accounted for 3%
and foreign governments accounted for 1%.
Overall quality of commercial loan portfolios remains solid.
Ninety-six percent
of commercial loans had loan-to-values below 80% at year-end
2013, up from 94%
at year-end 2012 and 91% at year-end 2011. Debt service coverage
ratios (DSCR)
were also strong; only 4% of commercial mortgage loans had DSCRs
below 1.0x.
Direct common and preferred equity exposure in life insurers'
general account
portfolios remains low at 2%. Companies also can gain additional
exposure to
asset classes such as common equity and structured securities
through
investments shown on Schedule BA of the statutory statements.
For most life
companies, the bulk of their equity market exposure is taken via
guarantees
provided on products held in separate accounts.
Cash and short-term investments as a percentage of total
invested assets
declined to 2% at year-end 2013 from 3% over the past three
years. Fitch
believes many companies took advantage of the temporary upswings
in interest
rates in 2013 and invested cash during those periods.
The report 'Life Insurers' Investment Portfolios: Results of
Fitch's Year-end
2013 Survey,' dated Aug. 22, 2014, is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and 'Special Reports', or by clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Douglas L. Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Douglas R. Baker
Analyst
+1-312-368-3207
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
