April 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has released the Spring edition of its semi-annual Infra-Read newsletter. "Despite persistent problems in global financial markets, infrastructure and project finance remain active and the number of transactions under analysis keeps growing," says Olivier Delfour, Head of Fitch's Global Infrastructure and Project Finance Group.

The newsletter consolidates all its recently published views on key infrastructure and project finance sector and sub-sector issues into one document as well as data on rating trends at the portfolio level and links to relevant criteria and special reports. This edition includes, among others, articles on the following topics:

- Assessing Sponsor Support in Project Finance Transactions

- EMEA Project Bonds and EIB Credit Enhancement Initiative

- US Transportation Data Trends

- Impact of American Airlines / US Airways Merger

- Various Rating Actions including new ratings on Ohio River Bridges P3, Copenhagen Airport, High Speed One UK Rail, Carslbad Desalination Plant, Arqiva Whole Business Securitisation

The newsletter, "INFRA-READ April 2013" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Infra-Read - March 2013

