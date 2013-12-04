(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains its stable
rating outlook
on the U.S. title insurance industry, according to a new report
published today.
The outlook reflects a belief that rating actions for the
industry will on
balance approximate current levels over the next 12-18 months,
as financial
performance has improved and capital levels remain adequate
based on several
measures.
Fitch has also initiated a stable sector outlook for 2014 due to
a less
favorable view of the impact of interest rates and declining
mortgage
originations on title insurer operating revenues, which are
slightly offset by
increasing home prices, modestly improving employment rates, and
economic
growth.
The special report, titled '2014 Outlook: U.S. Title Insurance
Industry,'
highlights key factors affecting title insurer ratings, assesses
industry
prospects for 2014, and reviews financial performance in 2013.
The Mortgage Bankers Association of America (MBA) forecasts
mortgage
originations to decline to $1.2 trillion in 2014, compared with
$1.8 trillion in
2013. The projected drop is driven by a material decline in
refinance activity
over the next two years, which is expected to be somewhat offset
by greater
purchase activity. The exact effects of changes to the mortgage
process by the
Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB) are unknown, but could
adversely
affect originations.
Title revenues through the first nine months of 2013 increased
by more than 14%
as refinancing activity exceeded initial expectations, purchase
orders
increased, and home values rose. However, open title policy
order counts for
title underwriters are 29% lower at third-quarter 2013 compared
with the prior
year period. This order flow provides a weaker pipeline of
activity for
first-half 2014 compared with first-half 2013. Fitch expects
declining title
orders to lead to a modest decline in title industry 2014
operating revenues.
Fitch's title insurance universe reported a GAAP combined ratio
of 92.1% for the
first nine months of 2013, its best result in the last five full
year-end
figures. Consolidated GAAP operating profit margin for the
group rose to 7.7%
in the first nine months of 2013 versus 5.1% in the prior year.
Operating
margins are anticipated to remain stable in 2014.
Fitch continues to view the industry as adequately capitalized,
although
capitalization among individual companies varies considerably.
Fitch's view is
based on both a non-risk-adjusted approach such as net written
premiums-to-surplus and a risk-adjusted approach derived from
Fitch's
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) model.
The report '2014 Outlook: U.S. Title Insurance Industry' dated
Dec. 4, 2013, is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and
'Special Reports'.
Contact:
Gerry Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Dafina Dunmore, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S.
Title Insurance
Industry (Rising Rates Offset Favorable Housing Trends)
here
