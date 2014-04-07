(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC Bank
(Uruguay)
S.A.'s long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support
Rating. The ratings
were removed from Rating Watch Negative. The long-term Rating
Outlook is now
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Watch Negative was resolved following the
announcement that the
expected acquisition of HSBC Bank (Uruguay) by the Colombian
Banco GNB Sudameris
will no longer take place. Even though the Uruguayan bank
continues on sale,
Fitch expects HSBC Holdings plc's (HSBC) support will be
forthcoming, which
drives the Stable Outlook.
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s IDRs and Support Rating remain linked to
those of its
ultimate parent, HSBC Holdings plc (rated by Fitch at 'AA-' with
Outlook
Stable), reflecting Fitch's view that there is a high
probability of support due
to reputational considerations in spite of its Limited Strategic
Importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s ratings remain sensitive to HSBC Holdings
plc's capacity
and willingness to provide support until the Uruguayan entity is
sold. In the
event the sale of HSBC Bank (Uruguay) takes place, its ratings
may vary
according to its new shareholder's credit profile.
The following ratings for HSBC Bank (Uruguay) were affirmed and
removed from
Rating Watch Negative:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'BBB', Rating Outlook
Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+', Rating Outlook Stable;
--Support rating at '2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 Jan.
2014;
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 Aug.
2012.
