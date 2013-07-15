July 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Increased sales of real estate owned (REO) properties caused U.S. CMBS delinquencies to fall to their lowest level in over three years, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays declined 19 basis points (bps) in June to 7.18% from 7.37% a month earlier, the lowest level since March 2010. The decline was fueled by the sale of $622 million (in stated loan balance) of REO assets across 34 Fitch-rated transactions (mostly from 2005-2007 vintages). This compares with just $262 million in May.

The June REO sales were led by two loans: the original $138 million Silver City Galleria (JPMCC 2005-LDP4) and the $115 million Continental Towers (COBALT 2006-C1). Both assets were sold at significant losses. Several other large REO assets are poised to be sold in the coming months, which figures to drive the CMBS delinquency rate even lower. This includes a portfolio of REO assets that ORIX Capital Markets, as special servicer, has placed for sale. The CMBS delinquency rate is likely to improve further in the coming months as other large REO properties are sold, including a slew from ORIX's portfolio.

In June, resolutions of $1.2 billion outpaced new additions to the index of $709 million. Additionally, Fitch-rated new issuance volume of $5 billion kept ahead of $2.1 billion in portfolio runoff, causing an increase in the index denominator. Re-defaults of struggling properties like the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort will continue to slow improvements on an otherwise favorable picture for CMBS delinquencies.

Current and previous delinquency rates are as follows:

--Industrial: 9.77% (from 10.81% in May);

--Hotel: 8.35% (from 7.70%);

--Office: 8.18% (from 8.35%);

--Multifamily: 7.59% (from 7.91%);

--Retail: 6.74% (from 6.92%).

Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of the E-newsletter: