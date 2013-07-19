(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Capital One
Financial's (COF)
solid 2Q'13 earnings performance benefited from a sizable
reserve release in the
quarter, though core earnings remained good. COF's Fitch
calculated return on
average assets (ROA) was 1.50%, 27 basis points of which are
attributable to the
$199 million reserve release. Excluding this, the Fitch
calculated ROA would
have been 1.23%, which is still good, but lower than headline
number suggests.
COF's pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was essentially flat from
the sequential
quarter, but up substantially from the year ago quarter. The
company's net
interest income (NII) remained relatively steady from the
sequential quarter,
but non-interest income increased by 10.6% due to higher
interchange fees driven
by increased purchase volumes.
The year-over-year growth in COF's revenue was due to higher
interest income
from improved loan yields, partially as a result of a mix shift
in higher
yielding private-label loans, lower interest expense, as well as
higher
interchange revenue boosting non-interest income.
COF's 2Q'13 earnings also benefited from lower provision expense
on the quarter,
as the provision expense declined to $762 million, down from
$885 million in the
sequential quarter and $1.67 billion in the year-ago quarter.
This was likely
largely due to continued strong credit quality. Thirty-day-plus
delinquencies
and net charge-off rates (NCOs) on an aggregate basis continue
to remain near
cyclical lows, and this is particularly true in cards, which is
COF's biggest
lending product.
Expenses remained relatively steady from the sequential quarter
and modestly
down from the year-ago quarter, which is in large part due to
fewer acquisition
and integration costs given that COF has been integrating both
the ING Direct
business as well as the private-label credit card business
previously owned by
HSBC.
Total loans were down modestly, as a moderate decline in cards
and an expected
decline in home loans with the run-off of COF's acquired
portfolio was offset by
some growth in commercial loans and continued growth in auto
loans. Fitch
continues to believe that meaningful core earnings expansion for
COF will be
predicated on future loan growth - particularly in cards - as
the benefit from
reserve releases will begin to wane over a medium-term time
horizon.
Fitch notes that COF's capital position remains good with the
company's Tier 1
common ratio ticked up to 12.1% at June 30, 2013 from 11.8% at
March 31 2013.
Additionally, under the Basel 3 framework, COF estimates its
Tier 1 common ratio
to be above its assumed target of 8% at 8.5% as of June 30,
2013. Including the
impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) on this
ratio would
reduce it to approximately 8.3% as of the end of 2Q'13.
Given the company's good capital ratios, its strong capital
generation, and
still relatively modest loan growth, Fitch believes COF may
begin to look to
return capital to shareholders via share buybacks over a
near-to-medium-term
time horizon.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
70 W. Madison Street
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
Chicago, IL 60602
+1-312-368-5472
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-1221
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
