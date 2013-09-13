Sept 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The largest U.S. car rental firms continue to report healthy gains on sale, helped by robust
residual values for used vehicles disposed from their fleets. However, Fitch expects a pullback
in residual values to eventually alter the mix of risk and program vehicles in leasing company
fleets. This will require rental firms to proactively manage their fleet mix and
usage to capitalize on evolving vehicle economics and disposition channels in
order to boost earnings.
Rental car companies such as Hertz, Avis, Budget and Enterprise have the
flexibility to optimize the mix of risk vehicles (those owned and subject to
residual value risk at the time of sale) and program vehicles (leased for a
shorter period before return to the manufacturer).
In recent years, auto rental firms have increased the size of their risk vehicle
fleets substantially relative to program vehicles. For example, risk vehicles
currently represent 96% of Hertz's U.S. rental fleet and 62% of its
international fleet as of June 30, 2013.
Among other factors, the build-up in risk vehicle fleets reflects the
strengthening of used car prices, which peaked in 2011. A healthy used car
market allowed rental firms to extend the service lives and mileage of rental
vehicles while still realizing sufficient gains on sale at the time of
disposition. Program vehicles, by contrast, have restrictions on mileage and
usage intended to reduce residual value risk to the manufacturer.
Additionally, rental firms alter the mix of risk versus program vehicles if
discounted pricing opportunities with manufacturers arise. Manufacturers may
discount bulk program vehicle prices, spurring rental companies to increase the
number of program vehicles in their fleets. Given strong demand and pricing for
new and used vehicles over the past three years, these opportunities have not
been in the favor of rental firms, but this may change if values decline.
Manheim Consulting's Used Vehicle Value Index stood at 122.3 in August, compared
with a peak of 127.8 in May 2011. This indicates that wholesale vehicle prices
are declining modestly from the elevated levels of recent years. Used car values
have fallen back from their 2011 highs as increased new vehicle production rates
and greater retail lease penetration boosted supply. Still, used car values
remain higher than pre-crisis levels, suggesting there may be further declines
ahead.
Fitch's Auto Lease Residual Value Loss Index has mimicked the trends observed in
the Manheim Index. As of July, Fitch's index registered gains of 10.8% of
returned residuals, down from a peak of nearly 30% in February 2011. We expect
residual values to continue normalizing into 2014 as increasing new vehicle
sales (which began in 2010) and a substantial rise in retail lease residual
maturities increase used vehicle supply.
Net depreciation rates remain near their lows as a result of strong used car
values but these rates will also likely moderate as wholesale prices fall over
the next year. As a result, risk vehicles will likely comprise a large but
declining share of leased fleets over the near term.