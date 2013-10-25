Oct 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Performance of U.S. auto ABS continues to exceed
expectations even in a time of the year when performance is weakest, according
to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
Annualized net losses (ANL) were flat for prime auto loan ABS. A major factor is
the used vehicle market's somewhat unusual resiliency. Used vehicle values
typically begin to soften as summer comes to a close and endure its weakest
period during the fall months. However, this has not been the case this year.
An unexpected bounce in used vehicle values last month supported higher recovery
rates, contained loss levels and supported auto ABS asset performance. Subprime
auto ABS losses are likely to rise as the year comes to a close, though asset
performance should remain within expectations going into 2014.
Positive rating actions issued in 2013 surpassed the level recorded in 2012.
Fitch upgraded 35 outstanding classes of prime auto loan ABS notes in 2013. This
represents a 40% jump from the 25 upgrades issued in 2012. We expect this
positive trend to continue into 2014, given current asset performance and low
loss rates currently tracking below initial expectations.
Prime 60+ day delinquencies ticked up to 0.36% in September, a 9% increase
month-over-month (MOM), but down 7.7% compared to 2012. ANL were unchanged at
0.32% last month, 14% higher year-over-year. However, the rise was only due to
near-record losses in September last year.
In the subprime sector, 60+ day delinquencies stood at 3.45% in September. This
represents a 7.5% increase compared to August but the rate is virtually
unchanged versus a year ago.
The subprime ANL index unexpectedly declined to 8% in September MOM to 4.84%,
14% below year-ago levels. The decline in losses was primarily driven by a sale
of charged-off post-bankruptcy accounts undertaken by a single issuer, and the
proceeds from the sale benefitting the trusts.
Used vehicle pricing was solid in September as values rose nearly 2% versus
September 2012. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index crept up to 122.8 in
September, the fourth consecutive increase in the index.
Despite the unusual fall strength, Fitch expects used vehicle values to soften
through the end of 2013. Used vehicle supply gradually ticks up driven by higher
trade-in and off-lease return volume.
Fitch's auto loan ABS indices total $67.2 billion of outstanding notes, of which
68% or $45.44 billion comprises prime auto loan ABS, and remaining 32% non-prime
auto loan ABS.