(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has resolved the Rating Watch Negative on PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOMF). WOMF's National Long-Term Rating is downgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from 'AA(idn)' and its National Short-Term Rating is affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'. The long-term ratings on the company's senior bonds have also been downgraded, while the short-term issue ratings have been affirmed. Rating Watch Negative is removed from the ratings and the Outlook on the long-term rating is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The rating actions follows the termination of the conditional share purchase agreement with PT Reliance Capital Management for the sale of PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk's (BBB/AAA(idn)/Stable) entire equity interest in WOMF. The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that support from Maybank Indonesia is less than that previously factored into WOMF's rating based on the parent's decision to sell WOMF and our view that the company remains a potential candidate for sale. The downgrade also considers the lower proportion of joint-financing between the two companies in the past few years. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that Maybank group will continue to provide extraordinary support to WOMF, if necessary, for as long as the parent group remains a significant and controlling owner of the company, notwithstanding uncertainty surrounding WOMF's longer-term ownership. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS WOMF's rating is support-driven, reflecting Fitch's expectation of a moderate probability of extraordinary support from Maybank Indonesia and ultimate parent, Malayan Banking Berhad (A-/Stable), for its subsidiary, if required. The rating also takes into account WOMF's limited importance to the parent, as reflected in the modest level of integration between the two, different branding, WOMF's limited contribution to the group and our view that the company remains a potential candidate for sale. Funding support by means of a non-recourse joint financing agreement between Maybank Indonesia and WOMF funded around 22% of WOMF's total net managed receivables at end-March 2017 (end-2015: 50%). ISSUE RATINGS The ratings of WOMF's senior unsecured bonds are the same as its National Ratings in accordance with Fitch's criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS Any significant dilution in ownership by, or perceived weakening of support from, the parents would exert downward pressure on WOMF's ratings, including the possibility of multi-notch downgrades. Any changes to the parents' ratings could also affect WOMF's ratings. The rating differential between Maybank Indonesia and WOMF could narrow if the parent shares its name with WOMF, develops greater operational integration with the subsidiary or provides other forms of tangible support. ISSUE RATINGS Any changes in WOMF's National Ratings will affect the issue ratings. The rating actions are as follows: PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk National Long-Term Rating downgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from 'AA(idn)'; Off Rating Watch Negative (RWN); Stable Outlook assigned National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'; Off RWN Rating on rupiah senior debt downgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from 'AA(idn)'; Off RWN National Long-Term Rating on rupiah senior debt programme II/2016 and tranches under the programme downgraded to 'AA-(idn)' from 'AA(idn)'; Off RWN National Short-Term Rating on rupiah senior debt programme II/2016 and tranches under the programme affirmed at 'F1+(idn)'; Off RWN Contact: Primary Analyst Tomi Rustamiaji Analyst +62 21 2988 6810 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower Level 24 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 