Aug 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Spanish banks have reported higher non-performing
loans (NPLs) and loan impairment charges (LICs) ahead of a stricter
classification of restructured loans to be adopted at end-September, Fitch
Ratings says. We expect that a substantial part of the provisioning efforts for
restructured loans has been completed, so the tougher criteria should have less
of an impact on bad debt charges and NPLs for the second half of 2013 for the
majority of the six largest banks which reported recently. But asset quality and
profitability remain the key risks for Spanish banks.
Underlying NPLs - excluding the inflow from restructured loans and the impact of
deleveraging and acquisitions - showed some signs of stabilising in Q213 for the
six largest Spanish banks. Real estate development exposures continued to be the
main driver for asset quality deterioration. These banks have kept bad debt
coverage at reasonable levels and are trying to reduce real estate exposure,
largely through their internal asset resolution units. There has been progress
with a number of asset disposals and rentals during Q213, supporting the level
of provisions held against these assets. But we expect asset quality pressures
to continue, also spreading further into other loan classes.
LICs will therefore remain high in H213, although probably lower than in H113
and 2012, which were affected by the reclassification exercise and to a greater
extent by the front-loading of real estate provisions in response to regulatory
reforms, in part linked to the international bail-out. Excluding one-offs, the
level of bad debt charges for Q213 were similar to levels reported in the first
quarter.
The additional impairments from the restructured loan reclassifications have
largely been offset by higher capital gains from the government bond portfolio
following the recovery of spreads, as well as by profits from non-core asset
sales. Cost-cutting from downsizing and integration of domestic operations also
helped support profitability. But there is still substantial pressure on
earnings from deleveraging and asset quality risks in a weak economy.
Nevertheless, we expect net interest margins to stabilise or improve in H213 for
the largest banks as they will have adjusted to the rate cut from May. Banks
with a greater SME-focus may find it easier to maintain loan spreads, whereas
overall funding costs should fall further as high-yielding time deposits from a
period of heightened competition in 2012 roll off. We also expect further cost
efficiency benefits to materialise as the restructuring efforts filter through.
These elements will be important to support returns in light of large loan
impairments.