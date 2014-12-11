(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Restructuring and a
continued focus on
costs by German banks should improve their credit fundamentals
and offset
negative pressures, Fitch Ratings says. Our outlook for the
sector is therefore
stable, even though ultra-low interest rates, continuing
regulatory pressure,
intense competition and a softer domestic and eurozone economy
will drag on
earnings.
We expect the sector to strengthen efficiency and capital
slightly in 2015. Loan
growth will remain subdued, but continued reduction in costs and
low loan
impairment charges in Germany should boost internal capital
generation to a more
adequate level. The restructuring in various subsectors should
start to pay off
and there is scope for further cost initiatives.
A common challenge for the three large universal banks -
Deutsche, Unicredit
Bank and Commerzbank - is to improve the efficiency and
profitability of their
domestic retail banking franchises. The measures they are taking
vary, but
include boosting wealth management operations, and branch and
headcount
rationalisation. Business model adjustments are likely to
continue to address
regulatory and operating challenges, including ongoing
litigation in matters
such as LIBOR manipulation or sanctions violations.
Cost-efficiency measures will be gradual for savings and
cooperative banks
because they are committed to keeping their decentralised
structures. The banks
have taken advantage of their exceptionally strong domestic
retail and SME
franchises to benefit from the loan growth and historically low
loan impairment
charges. But the softer economic outlook means improvements in
already
above-sector-average profits are unlikely in 2015.
Landesbanken will continue to benefit from the running down of
non-core legacy
assets, although deleveraging will be slower than in previous
years.
Restructuring will continue, with Landesbanken adjusting to an
increasingly
regional focus, but northern Landesbanken fundamentals will be
negatively
affected by their exposure to shipping. Costs will still be a
focus due to
structurally weak profits resulting from low interest rates. But
we consider
there to be little scope for significant improvement in the cost
base because of
regulatory burdens.
Commercial real estate banks are undergoing further
transformation, ownership
changes or wind-down, although there are signs of normalisation
in commercial
real estate new business volumes. We believe commercial real
estate banks
benefitting from strong ownership will consolidate their
domestic market shares
despite often poor profit track records.
For more details on our expectations for German banks, see "2015
Outlook: German
Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Patrick Rioual
Director
Financial Institutions
+49 69 768076 123
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49 69
768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
