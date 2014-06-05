(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Secondary retail property in the UK is not sharing in the revival of lender confidence seen in other UK secondary commercial property assets, Fitch Ratings says. The continuing weakness in UK secondary retail reflects long-standing pressures on the sector that are reflected in our ratings and the stresses we apply to CMBS transactions exposed to affected properties. UK retail located outside the prime pitches in the major cities and dominant shopping centres has experienced a sustained decline in recent years, due to household deleveraging following the financial crisis, overcapacity after extensive shopping centre development prior to the crisis, and changing consumer behaviour (see UK Secondary Retail Property in Decline, at www.fitchratings.com). While increased risk appetite has seen financing conditions start to ease for other UK commercial property in secondary locations, this is not the case for retail. Recent data, including in the latest annual De Montfort University UK Commercial Property Lending Report, shows that while average interest rate margins for all UK commercial real estate lending have fallen since mid-2012, lenders have not eased loan-to-value or interest cover requirements for secondary retail properties. This would indicate that lenders see risks in the future performance of secondary assets, a view which Fitch shares. Outside central London and other major cities, high street retail rents have stagnated and yields are above average. Investment yields in some secondary retail markets continue to rise and are establishing new historical peaks. Despite the nascent UK economic recovery, changing consumer behaviour will maintain pressure on high street retailers as online retail continues growing. For example, some fashion retailers have increased their number of stores in the UK in the last 12 months, but this is concentrated in shopping centres, not the high street. High street rents will have to fall further in many locations to offset the related effects of increased online sales and footfall gravitating towards fewer destinations. According to the De Montfort report, maximum loan-to-value ratios for loans secured on secondary office and secondary industrial properties have risen from their 2012 lows, increasing by more than 2pp by end-2013. For secondary retail, the figure remained broadly flat, below 60%. Interest cover requirements have fallen for secondary office and industrial properties since 2012, but remained static for secondary retail. The study also showed that willingness to lend varies with ticket size, with a majority of lenders saying they would not lend on ticket sizes below GBP5m. Most secondary high street retail lending would fall into this category, and refinancing options will therefore remain limited. A combination of refinancing risk and asset underperformance is reflected in Fitch's CMBS ratings on exposed transactions, which already incorporate considerable levels of stress, not only in the occupational market but also in the financial sector. Contact: Daniel York Director Structured Finance +44 20 3530 1034 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Euan Gatfield Managing Director Structured Finance +44 20 3530 1157 Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.