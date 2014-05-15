(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 15

Retail banks should remain the most profitable German bank segment in 2014 in light of good domestic franchises supported by resilient asset quality, Fitch Ratings says. We expect the profitability gap between them, and universal and wholesale banks, to stay wide, although this should gradually narrow as restructuring benefits flow through in the latter group.

The performance divide between retail banks and universal and wholesale banks in Germany was evident in the 2013 pre-tax return on average asset (ROAA) ratios. The better performers were consumer finance specialists with an average ROAA of 1.01%, cooperative banks (0.92%) and savings banks (0.71%). Universal and wholesale banks generated ROAA ratios of less than 0.20%.

We expect profitability for German retail banking to remain resilient despite margin pressure from low interest rates in light of the benign conditions for domestic retail assets. Cooperative and savings banks have dominant market positions, giving them economies of scale and pricing power to support earnings. Consumer finance specialists have focused business models with tight cost management. These specialists also take advantage of being part of larger financial or corporate groups and hold smaller, low-yielding liquidity reserves than what would be adequate for independent banks.

In contrast, universal and wholesale banking groups generally still face tough regulatory- and crisis-driven restructuring, which drags on financial performance. These banks were responsible for the majority of the sector's EUR700bn deleveraging (10% of total assets) last year, which was targeted at low-yielding assets.

Performance is likely to remain under pressure for universal banks, Landesbanken, commercial real estate and public sector lenders, despite a better economic outlook. Concentrations in some wholesale portfolios, including legacy exposures, may leave them more exposed to credit risks. Corporate lending margins are being squeezed as competition increases from domestic and large foreign banks, such as HSBC and BNP Paribas. Universal banks - Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Unicredit Bank - have retail franchises that are neither dominant, lean nor diversified enough to generate returns in line with European peers.

We believe 2014 is likely to be another weak year for German universal and wholesale banks. Their risk provisioning in 2013 was not affected by broad front-loading ahead of the ECB's asset quality review and stress test this year. Poor wholesale banking profits would only absorb modest losses if the stress test unveils large provisioning needs, which we do not expect. For further details and analysis on the German banking sector, see "German Banks' 2013 Performance" published today at www.fitchratings.com

