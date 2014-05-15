(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Retail banks should remain the most profitable German
bank segment in 2014 in light of good domestic franchises supported by resilient
asset quality, Fitch Ratings says. We expect the profitability gap between them,
and universal and wholesale banks, to stay wide, although this should gradually
narrow as restructuring benefits flow through in the latter group.
The performance divide between retail banks and universal and wholesale banks in
Germany was evident in the 2013 pre-tax return on average asset (ROAA) ratios.
The better performers were consumer finance specialists with an average ROAA of
1.01%, cooperative banks (0.92%) and savings banks (0.71%). Universal and
wholesale banks generated ROAA ratios of less than 0.20%.
We expect profitability for German retail banking to remain resilient despite
margin pressure from low interest rates in light of the benign conditions for
domestic retail assets. Cooperative and savings banks have dominant market
positions, giving them economies of scale and pricing power to support earnings.
Consumer finance specialists have focused business models with tight cost
management. These specialists also take advantage of being part of larger
financial or corporate groups and hold smaller, low-yielding liquidity reserves
than what would be adequate for independent banks.
In contrast, universal and wholesale banking groups generally still face tough
regulatory- and crisis-driven restructuring, which drags on financial
performance. These banks were responsible for the majority of the sector's
EUR700bn deleveraging (10% of total assets) last year, which was targeted at
low-yielding assets.
Performance is likely to remain under pressure for universal banks,
Landesbanken, commercial real estate and public sector lenders, despite a better
economic outlook. Concentrations in some wholesale portfolios, including legacy
exposures, may leave them more exposed to credit risks. Corporate lending
margins are being squeezed as competition increases from domestic and large
foreign banks, such as HSBC and BNP Paribas. Universal banks - Deutsche Bank,
Commerzbank and Unicredit Bank - have retail franchises that are neither
dominant, lean nor diversified enough to generate returns in line with European
peers.
We believe 2014 is likely to be another weak year for German universal and
wholesale banks. Their risk provisioning in 2013 was not affected by broad
front-loading ahead of the ECB's asset quality review and stress test this year.
Poor wholesale banking profits would only absorb modest losses if the stress
test unveils large provisioning needs, which we do not expect.
