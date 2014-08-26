(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Long-term local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Ukraine's JSC The
State Export-Import
Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank) and JSC State Savings Bank of
Ukraine (Oschadbank)
to 'CCC' from 'B-' and placed PJSC CB PrivatBank's (Privat)
Long-term local
currency IDR of 'B-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the 'B-' Long-term local
currency IDRs of
Joint Stock Commercial Industrial & Investment Bank (PJSC
Prominvestbank, PIB),
Public Joint Stock Company UkrSibbank, Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots),
PJSC VTB Bank
(VTBU), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine) (PCBU), PJSCCB Pravex-Bank
(Pravex), PJSC
Credit Agricole Bank (CAB) and PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU).
The Long-term foreign currency IDRs of all 11 banks have been
affirmed at 'CCC'.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow Fitch's downgrade of Ukraine's
Long-term local
currency IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-' and the affirmation of the
sovereign's Long-term
foreign currency IDR at 'CCC'. The Country Ceiling was also
affirmed at 'CCC'
(see Fitch Downgrades Ukraine's LC IDR to 'CCC'; Affirms FC IDR
at 'CCC', dated
22 August 2014, at www.fitchratings.com).
The downgrades of the Long-term local currency IDRs of
state-owned Ukreximbank
and Oschadbank and the affirmation of their Long-term foreign
currency IDRs -
all at 'CCC' - reflect the reduced ability of the Ukrainian
authorities to
provide support in local as well as foreign currency, in case of
need, as
indicated by the sovereign's 'CCC' Long-term IDRs. However,
Fitch still believes
the authorities' propensity to provide support to Oschadbank and
Ukreximbank
would be quite high, based on their 100%-state ownership, policy
roles, high
systemic importance, and the track record of capital support for
the banks under
different governments.
Privat's ratings are driven by its standalone credit strength as
reflected in
its Viability Rating (VR) of 'b-'. According to Fitch's criteria
the sovereign
rating often acts as an effective cap on the maximum level of
the bank's ratings
in a jurisdiction. For the bank's VR to be rated above the
sovereign Fitch would
expect it to demonstrate strong resilience to deteriorating
trends in the
operating environment in terms of asset quality, liquidity,
performance and
capitalisation, while also having limited direct correlation
with the sovereign
profile. Following the sovereign rating action, Fitch has
therefore placed
Privat's VR of 'b-', 'B-' Long-term local currency IDR and
National Long-term
Rating on RWN and intends to reassess the impact of the
sovereign action on
Privat's ratings and resolve the RWN by the end of this year.
The 'CCC' Long-term foreign-currency IDRs and, where assigned,
foreign currency
senior debt ratings, of Privat and the eight foreign-owned banks
- PIB,
UkrSibbank, Ukrsots, VTBU, PCBU, Pravex, CAB and ABU - reflects
the constraint
of Ukraine's Country Ceiling (CCC). Ukraine's Country Ceiling
reflects the
heightened risk of capital and/or exchange controls being
tightened, to the
extent that these would materially constrain or impede the
private sector's
ability to repay foreign-currency obligations. Limited capital
controls
introduced in February 2014 do not prevent external debt
service.
The one-notch uplift of the Long-term local currency IDRs above
the sovereign
rating in the eight foreign-owned banks - Prominvestbank,
UkrSibbank, Ukrsots,
VTBU, PCBU, Pravex, CAB and ABU - reflects the strength of the
shareholder
support to these entities. The Negative Outlooks reflect country
risks, and in
particular the risk, in extreme scenarios, of restrictions being
placed on
banks' ability to service their local currency obligations.
The IDRs, Support Ratings and senior debt ratings of the eight
foreign-owned
banks factor in the likelihood of support the banks may receive
from their
majority shareholders. However, the Country Ceiling limits the
extent to which
support from the majority foreign shareholders of these banks
can be factored
into most of these ratings. PIB is 98.6%-owned by Russian
state-owned
Vnesheconombank (VEB, BBB/Negative); UkrSibbank is 85%-owned by
BNP Paribas
(A+/Stable); VTBU is more than 99%-owned by Russia's JSC Bank
VTB; PCBU is
controlled (60% of voting stock) by ProCredit Holding AG & Co.
KGaA.
(BBB/Stable); and CAB is fully owned by Credit Agricole S.A.
(A/Stable).
Ukrsots is 99.41%-owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit,
BBB+/Negative) through
its Vienna subsidiary UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Negative),
although its
potential sale has recently been announced. UniCredit targets
Ukrsots' sale as
soon as the opportunity arises, although it may take time given
the currently
difficult operating environment in Ukraine. Fitch believes that
UniCredit will
likely have a high propensity to provide support to Ukrsots
prior to any sale.
Pravex is currently fully owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
(Intesa, BBB+/Stable),
although its sale to CentraGas Holding, a company controlled by
Ukrainian
shareholders, was announced in early 2014 and is now awaiting
the necessary
regulatory approvals. Fitch believes that Intesa will provide
any necessary
support up until the completion of the bank's sale.
The RWN on Ukrsots' and Pravex's local currency IDRs reflects
Fitch's view that
shareholder support will probably become less reliable if the
banks are sold, in
particular, to local shareholders.
ABU's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by Fitch's view on
potential
support the bank may receive from other assets controlled by its
main
shareholders, including from its sister bank, Russia-based OJSC
Alfa-Bank (AB;
BBB-/Negative). However, the probability of support is limited
due to the
indirect relationship with other group assets and the mixed
track record of
support.
For similar reasons to those for placing Privat's VR and local
currency IDR on
RWN, Fitch has also placed the 'b-' VRs of PCBU and CAB on RWN
with a view to
reassessing the impact of the sovereign rating action and
deteriorating trends
in the operating environment on the banks' stand-alone profiles.
We intend to
resolve RWNs by the end of this year.
The VRs of other banks are not affected by these ratings
actions.
With the exception of Privat's National Rating, which was placed
on RWN to
mirror the action on its local currency IDR, the banks' National
Ratings are
unaffected by today's ratings actions. Fitch will review these
ratings in the
near term and publish a relevant rating action commentary.
Fitch has downgraded Privat's senior unsecured debt's Long-term
rating and the
Recovery Rating to 'CC' from 'CCC' and to 'RR5' from 'RR4',
respectively. This
reflects a marked increase in subordination for senior unsecured
creditors,
including bondholders, due to the sharp growth in the level of
asset encumbrance
in 1H14 following the bank's increased reliance on
collateralised central bank
borrowing. This, coupled with its high share of retail deposits
(57% of Privat's
non-equity funding at end-1H14, local GAAP) that rank senior to
other creditors
under Ukrainian law, leaves senior unsecured debt holders very
deeply
subordinated. This level of subordination could limit recoveries
for senior
unsecured creditors in a default scenario. At the same time, in
Fitch's view, it
would be highly unlikely, in case of default, for Privat to be
forced into
outright bankruptcy procedures and a fire sale of assets, due to
its sizable
market shares and systemic importance, which could to some
extent reduce
downside recovery risks for bondholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The IDRs, debt ratings and VRs of all 11 banks, and the Support
Rating Floors of
Ukreximbank and Oschadbank are highly correlated with the
sovereign credit
profile. The ratings could be downgraded further in case of a
further downgrade
of the sovereign, or stabilise at their current levels if
downward pressure on
the sovereign ratings abates. The banks' IDRs and debt ratings
could also be
downgraded in case of restrictions being imposed on their
ability to service
their obligations.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on Ukrsots' and Pravex's local
currency IDRs
once the sales, should they take place, are completed. If, in
Fitch's view,
support from new shareholders cannot be factored into the
ratings, then the
Long-term local currency IDRs of these two banks are likely to
be downgraded to
the level of their VRs (currently 'ccc').
The RWNs on the VRs of Privat, PCBU and CAB and Privat's local
currency
Long-term IDR are likely to be downgraded unless our review of
the respective
banks' exposure to the decline in the economic environment and
direct exposure
to the sovereign provides sufficient justification for these
ratings to remain
above the sovereign's.
The rating actions are as follows:
Ukreximbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: affirmed at
'CCC'/'RR4'
Subordinated debt: 'C'/'RR5' not affected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'CCC'
Viability Rating: 'ccc' not affected
National Long-term rating: 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable, not
affected
Oschadbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: downgraded to 'CCC' from 'B-'
Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: affirmed at 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'CCC'
Viability Rating: 'ccc' not affected
National Long-term rating: 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable, not
affected
PJSC CB PrivatBank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B-', placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt of UK SPV Credit Finance plc: downgraded
to 'CC'/'RR5'
from 'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: 'b-', placed on RWN
National Long-term rating: 'A-(ukr)'; placed on RWN
PJSC UkrSibbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4';
'AAA(ukr)' not
affected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'cc', not affected
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable, not
affected
Ukrsotsbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN
Senior unsecured local currency debt: 'B-'/ 'RR4' ', maintained
on RWN;
'AAA(ukr)'/RWN not affected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'ccc' not affected
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)'/RWN not affected
PJSC VTB Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/ 'RR4';
'AAA(ukr)' not
affected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'ccc' not affected
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable, not
affected
ProCredit Bank (Ukraine):
Long-Term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/ 'RR4';
'AAA(ukr)' not
affected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'b-', placed on RWN
National Long-Term rating: 'AAA(ukr)';Outlook Stable, not
affected
Pravex:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B-', maintained on RWN
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'ccc' not affected
National Long-term rating: 'AAA(ukr)'/RWN not affected
CAB:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'b-', placed on RWN
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(ukr)';Outlook Stable, not
affected
PJSC Alfa-Bank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4';
'BBB-(ukr)' not
affected
Upcoming senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at
'B-(EXP)'/'RR4';
'BBB-(EXP)(ukr)' not affected
Senior unsecured debt of Alfa Ukrfinance LLC: affirmed at
'CCC'/'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'ccc' not affected
National Long-term rating: 'BBB-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable, not
affected
PJSC Prominvestbank:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Negative
Senior unsecured local currency debt rating: affirmed at 'B-'/
'RR4'; 'AAA(ukr)'
not affected
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Viability Rating: 'ccc' not affected
National Long-term Rating: 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable, not
affected
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Olga Ignatieva (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, Privat, Ukrsots,
UkrSibbank, CAB,
Prominvestbank)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Anton Lopatin (Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Alexander Danilov (ABU, VTBU)
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analysts
Natalia Shakhina (CAB, Ukrsots)
Analyst
+44 203 530 1577
Anton Lopatin (Privat)
Director
+7 495 956 7096
Anna Erachina (Pravex, ProCredit Ukraine)
Analyst
+7 495 956 7063
Evgeny Konovalov (ABU, VTBU)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Sergey Popov (Prominvestbank, UkrSibbank, Ukreximbank,
Oschadbank)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
