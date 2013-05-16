(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BUENOS AIRES, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken
various rating
actions on the Latin America subsidiaries of HSBC Holdings plc
(HSBC), following
the May 15, 2013 review of HSBC's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
Viability Rating (VR). The rating actions on HSBC's Latin
American subsidiaries
differ across companies and countries. A complete list of rating
actions for
each subsidiary follows at the end of this press release. HSBC
subsidiaries in
Mexico were reviewed on May 13, 2013.
On May 16, 2013, Fitch affirmed HSBC's Long-term IDR and VRs at
'AA-' and 'aa-',
respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable (see 'Fitch Affirms
HSBC at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable', dated May 16, 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com). The
affirmation of HSBC's ratings reflects the continuous strength
of the group's
global operations and in particular the sound financial profile
of The Hongkong
and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB). HSBC's VR is
primarily derived
from its key entities' VRs to take into account the group's
subsidiary business
model which is based on maintaining self-sufficient entities.
The standalone
blend is combined with an assessment of the group's quantitative
and qualitative
resources, which Fitch believes to be material. In Fitch's view,
soft factors
such as the group's conservative risk appetite, common policies,
consistent
procedures, stringent monitoring, and refinancing capacity at
group level
contribute to lower default risk for the group.
In Fitch's view, HSBC's ability and propensity to provide
support to its Latin
American subsidiaries is strong; and support is expected to be
provided if
required. Recent divesture announcements in Uruguay and Panama,
however, explain
the current placement of the supported IDRs and National Scale
ratings of those
subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative. In the case of Chile and
Argentina, their
ratings are notched down from the rating of the parent bank
depending on the
assessment of its strategic importance under Fitch's rating
criteria. Last but
not least, HSBC Mexican subsidiaries are considered by Fitch as
Strategically
Important, as they operate in a fairly integrated manner with
the parent bank,
are located in markets with good growth prospects, and provide
services and
products aligned with those services and products provided by
the parent bank
worldwide. As it is explained below, the Rating Watch Negative
of those
subsidiaries waiting to be sold will be resolved once the
transactions in Panama
and Uruguay are completed and the assessment of the new capacity
and propensity
of support of new shareholders is assessed.
Fitch has taken rating actions on the following HSBC
subsidiaries:
HSBC BANK (CHILE)
The affirmation of HSBC Bank (Chile)'s Long-term IDR is in
conjunction with the
affirmation of HSBC. HSBC Bank (Chile)'s IDRs are supported by
HSBC, primarily
reflecting its importance to the group. As such, HSBC Bank
(Chile) IDRs will
move in tandem with HSBC's. In Fitch's opinion, HSBC Bank
(Chile) is considered
by Fitch as a subsidiary of limited importance for HSBC, because
of its small
size within the group and in its local market. Therefore its
IDRs could be as
much as two notches below the parent's. Fitch does not maintain
a VR on HSBC
Bank (Chile), as it does not view the company as a standalone
entity. HSBC Bank
(Chile)'s support rating and National scale ratings were
affirmed due to
expected support from its parent. National scale ratings are
relative rankings
of creditworthiness within a certain jurisdiction.
Ratings Sensitivities
HSBC Bank (Chile)'s IDRs would move in line with those of its
parent. The
National scale ratings could be affected by a downgrade of HSBC.
HSBC BANK (PANAMA)
HSBC Bank (Panama)'s IDRs, support and National ratings remain
on Rating Watch
Negative. The ratings were placed on Negative Watch following
the announcement
of HSBC's agreement to sell these operations to the Colombian
Bancolombia, S.A.
(Bancolombia) for total consideration of US$2.1 billion. The
transaction is
subject to regulatory and other approvals and is expected to be
completed in the
third quarter of 2013. The Negative Watch reflects that after
the transaction is
completed, the sold entities would no longer receive potential
support from
their current ultimate parent (HSBC Holding plc, rated 'AA-'
with a Stable
Outlook by Fitch). The Rating Watch will be resolved once the
transaction is
completed and Fitch assesses the potential support that
Bancolombia could
provide to its future subsidiaries and the individual strengths
of the
Panamanian entities.
Ratings Sensitivities
Once the transaction is completed, HSBC Bank (Panama)'s IDRs
could be downgraded
to the level of its VR, currently at 'bbb'. In addition, Fitch
expects this bank
to be considered core for Bancolombia; therefore, it is unlikely
that HSBC
Panama's IDRs would eventually be downgraded below Bancolombia's
IDRs. In turn,
the bank's Support rating will likely be downgraded, as
Bancolombia's ability to
support its subsidiaries is in Fitch's view relatively weaker
than HSBC's, and
it could be downgraded to '2' upon completion of the
transaction. The bank's
National ratings are also likely to be downgraded. Fitch expects
that the
resulting long-term National rating would be in the 'AA'
category and the
short-term National rating in the 'F1' category.
HSBC BANK (URUGUAY)
HSBC Bank (Uruguay) S.A.'s Long-term FC and LC IDRs, as well as
National
Long-term and Support ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative,
as the bank's
acquisition by Colombia's Banco GNB Sudameris SA is still
pending regulatory
approval.
Rating Sensitivities
The Rating Watch will be resolved once the transaction is
approved by Uruguayan
and Colombian regulators, which is expected during the second or
third quarter
of 2013. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s IDRs, National Scale and Support
ratings will be
likely downgraded once a full review of the new shareholder's
capacity and
willingness to provide support and the intrinsic financial
profile of the bank
in Uruguay. Fitch rates Banco GNB Sudameris SA's LT FC and LC
IDRs 'BB+'.
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s intrinsic financial profile is affected by
its small size,
thin capitalization, low, though improving, profitability, and a
relatively high
loan and deposits concentration. Additionally, as is the case
with most other
Uruguayan banks, the bank's balance sheet is highly dollarized.
On the other
hand, the bank has sound asset quality and ample liquidity.
In Fitch's opinion, the main challenge the bank faces in 2013,
and that could
affect its intrinsic financial profile, is to navigate the
transition period
once the acquisition by the new shareholder is approved without
losing a
significant amount of clients and business. If the bank is able
to retain its
client base after the acquisition, if operating revenues
continue to improve
while it maintains adequate asset quality and liquidity, and it
improves its
capital adequacy ratios, Fitch would view this as a positive for
the bank's
financial profile.
HSBC BANK ARGENTINA S.A.
HSBC Bank Argentina S.A.'s National Scale ratings were affirmed
at the last
review. Despite the volatility of the environment HSBC Bank
Argentina is
considered by Fitch a Strategically Important subsidiary for
HSBC and as such,
its National Scale ratings are supported by the expected support
from HSBC.
Argentina is considered a strategic market for HSBC and the
operations in
Argentina are focused on commercial banking activities
domestically funded, and
providing banking services to domestic customers and customers
related to HSBC
around the world. The current ratings of HSBC Bank Argentina are
constrained by
the negative effects of government intervention on the banking
business, similar
to other banks locally, and the low sovereign ratings and
country ceiling.
Rating Sensitivities
HSBC Bank Argentina's National scale ratings could be affected
by a significant
reduction of the rating of its parent and/or lower propensity to
provide
support, which Fitch considers a scenario of very low
probability of occurrence.
Also, further deterioration of the operating environment or new
actions of
government intervention in the bank business may also trigger a
review of its
ratings. Changes in Argentina's sovereign rating may also
trigger a review on
HSBC Bank Argentina's ratings.
HSBC MEXICO (Unaffected)
After the upgrade of Mexico's sovereign rating, HSBC Mexico
S.A.'s long-term LC
and FC ratings were upgraded to 'A', while its National scale
ratings and the
ratings of HSBC Mexico Casa de Bolsa S.A were affirmed at the
top end of the
National ratings scale. The IDRs and National scale ratings of
HSBC subsidiaries
in Mexico are driven by the potential support of HSBC. The
ratings are
consistent with Fitch's perception that HSBC Mexico is a
Strategically Important
subsidiary of HSBC Holdings; therefore, it is one notch below
the parent's
rating. In Fitch's opinion, Mexico is a priority growth market
for HSBC (see
'Fitch Upgrades HSBC Mexico's IDRs following Sovereign Action;
Outlook Stable';
dated May 13, 2013; available at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
HSBC Bank (Chile)
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Long-term National rating affirmed at 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National rating affirmed at 'N1+(cl)';
--Support Rating affirmed at '1'.
HSBC Bank (Panama):
--Long-term IDR of 'A' remains on Rating Watch Negative;
--Short-term IDR of 'F1' remains on Rating Watch Negative;
--Support Rating of '1' remains on Rating Watch Negative;
--Long-term National scale rating of 'AAA(pan)' remains on
Rating Watch
Negative;
--Short-term National scale rating of 'F1+(pan)' remains on
Rating Watch
Negative.
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)
--Foreign currency IDR of 'BBB' remains on Rating Watch
Negative;
--Local currency IDR of 'BBB+' remains on Rating Watch Negative;
--National long-term rating of 'AAA(uy)' remains on Rating Watch
Negative;
--Support rating of '2' remains on Rating Watch Negative.
HSBC Bank (Argentina)
--Long-term National scale rating affirmed at 'AA(arg)'; Rating
Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term National scale rating affirmed at 'A1+(arg)'.
--Senior Unsecured Debt national-scale rating affirmed at
'AA(arg)'; Rating
Outlook Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (HSBC Chile; HSBC Uruguay and Secondary Analyst
on HSBC
Argentina)
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Primary Analyst (HSBC Panama)
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1 212 908-0396
Primary Analyst (HSBC Argentina and Secondary Analyst on HSBC
Uruguay)
Dario Logiodice
Associate Director
+54 11 5235 8137
Secondary Analyst (HSBC Chile)
Eduardo Santibanez
Director
+56-2-499-33-07
Secondary Analyst (HSBC Panama)
Carmen Matamoros
Associate Director
+503 2516-6612
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
