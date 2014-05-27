(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed its review
of Peru's four
largest banks and their related entities. As a result of the
review, the
Viability Ratings (VRs) and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
Banco de Credito
del Peru (BCP), BBVA Banco Continental (BC) and Banco
Internacional del Peru
(Interbank) have been upgraded while the ratings of Scotiabank
Peru (SBP) were
affirmed. The rating actions are summarized at the end of this
press release.
The banks covered in this review comprised about 84% of Peru's
banking system's
assets at YE13; their business volumes - largely concentrated in
Peru - ranked
between USD35 billion and USD10.6 billion at the same date.
Besides the
individual factors detailed below, the upgrades considered the
positive economic
and regulatory environment, GDP growth prospects and positive
trends in terms of
employment and GDP per capita.
For more details on each individual bank and its affiliates'
rating drivers and
sensitivities, please refer to the respective press release
published along with
this one.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BCP
BCP's, VR and IDRs were upgraded as the bank maintained its
solid performance
and strong balance sheet while achieving a healthy growth amid a
quite stable
environment. The bank's strong market positioning and track
record of
performance through the cycle, as well as its sound credit
origination and
generally cautious approach to business point to the stability
of its credit
metrics.
Based on its strong market positioning and diversification, BCP
was able to
maintain very strong asset quality with 90-day PDLs below 2% of
the gross
portfolio for more than five years and reserve coverage above 2
times(x) 90-day
PDLs. At the same time, the bank's operating ROAA was
consistently above 2%.
BCP's, VR IDR and senior debt ratings are driven by its leading
franchise;
consistent, sound performance; diversified balance sheet and
revenues; strong
asset quality; adequate capital and reserve cushions; broad, low
cost deposit
base; positive operating and regulatory environment; ample
liquidity; and
moderate efficiency.
BC
The upgrade of BC's, VR and IDRs is driven by the bank's
consistently solid
performance; sustained, healthy growth that contributes to
strengthen its
balance sheet. BC's cautious approach to business and track
record of adequate
risk management underpin its credit metrics and provide
stability amid a benign
operating environment.
BC boasts one of the highest efficiency levels in the region
with operating
expenses consuming just 35%-37% of operating revenues in the
last few years and
90-day PDL levels below 2% of gross loans for more than five
years with reserve
coverage of about 3x 90-day PDLs.
BC's viability rating and Issuer Default Ratings reflect its
robust franchise;
solid performance; strong profitability; high efficiency; solid
asset quality
and ample reserves; wide and low cost deposit base and adequate
capital.
Interbank
Interbank's VR and IDR were upgraded considering that the bank
has maintained
its strong performance; sound underwriting policies and risk
management tools
and consistent, good asset quality while growing its franchise
in a healthy,
balanced manner.
In the past few years, Interbank achieved leading positions in
retail lending
while containing 90-day PDLs below 2% of gross loans. The bank's
well contained
credit cost bolstered operating ROAA above 3% for more than five
years.
Interbank's VR and IDR ratings are driven by its consistent,
strong performance;
robust credit process; good asset quality; sound franchise;
adequate capital;
positive economic and regulatory environment; and improving
funding base. The
ratings also consider the fierce competition the bank faces and
its business
model that leads to more concentration in the retail segment.
SBP
SBP is considered a strategic subsidiary of the Bank of Nova
Scotia (BNS, rated
'AA-'/Stable by Fitch Ratings). Hence, in Fitch's opinion, there
is a high
probability that SBP would receive support from its parent,
should it be
required, provided that SBP does not suffer from a systemic risk
event. BNS's
potential support underpins SBP's IDRs and support rating.
SBP's, VR rating is driven by its sound capital; ample margin
and consistent
performance; robust asset quality and reserves; strengthened
franchise; improved
funding structure and cost; positive operating and regulatory
environment and
heightened competition.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Peru's ability to provide support to these banks is reflected in
its Sovereign
Rating ('BBB+/A-') and underpins their Support and Support
Rating Floor ratings;
the latter were upgraded to reflect Peru's last sovereign
upgrade during 4Q13.
BCP
BCP's 30% market share in deposits and its outsize presence in
all business
segments make it a crucial part of Peru's financial sector.
Support from the
government should be forthcoming in case of need.
BC
BC's 22% market share in deposits and its strong presence in all
business
segments make it a key player in Peru's financial sector.
Support from the
government should be forthcoming in case of need.
Interbank
Interbank has an 11.5% market share in deposits and a sizable
presence in all
business segments. Support from the government should be
forthcoming in case of
need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
BCP
Sustained Financial Strength: BCP's VR and IDRs are highly
correlated with the
strength of the Peruvian economy; should the economic
environment continue to
improve, as is reflected in its sovereign ratings, and the bank
maintain a
consistent performance and its structural strengths, including a
FCC above 12%
BCP's ratings could be upgraded.
Significantly Weaker Performance: Though not Fitch's base case,
BCP's VR and
IDRs could suffer if operating environment deterioration
materially affects the
bank's asset quality and performance to levels worse than the
market average,
and leads to an erosion of the bank's reserve and capital
cushions (FCC below
9.5% and or Operating ROAA below 1%).
BC
Sustained Performance and Balance Sheet Strength: BC's VR and LC
IDR could be
upgraded if the bank is able to maintain its balance sheet
strength and
performance while improving its capitalization (FCC above 12%).
In addition, its BC's IDR could benefit from a significant
improvement of its
parent's ability to provide support, as evidenced by BBVA's IDR.
Significant Deterioration of its Performance: BC's VR and IDRs
would be
pressured by a sharp deterioration of the bank's performance or
a larger than
expected decline in asset quality that would erode the capital/
reserves cushion
(90-day PDLs above 3% and FCC consistently below 9.5%).
SBP
Sovereign Upgrade: SBP's foreign currency IDR would be upgraded
should Peru's
sovereign rating and country ceiling be upgraded.
Downward risk for the bank's IDRs is limited given its parent
support but the
IDRs could also change if Fitch's assessment of BNS's ability or
willingness to
support SBP changes.
SBP's VR could be upgraded if the bank maintains good asset
quality and a solid
performance amid a stable environment as evidenced by the
sovereign rating. On
the other hand, should asset quality deteriorate (90-day PDLs
above 3.5%) or
profitability sharply decline (operating ROAA below 2%), its VR
would be
pressured downwards.
Interbank
Given its current rating, there is little upside potential for
Interbank's VR
and IDRs.
On the other hand, Interbank's ratings could be downgraded if a
severe decline
in asset quality (PDLs above 4%) or weak profitability erode its
capital (FCC
below 9%) and reserve cushion.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BCP, BC AND Interbank
SRs and SRFs could be affected if Fitch changes its view of
Peru's ability or
willingness to support these banks.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco de Credito del Peru
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at'2';
--Support floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Junior subordinated debt upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
In addition, Fitch has upgraded the following rating for BCP
Emisiones Latam 1
S.A.:
--Senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'AA+' from 'AA(cl)'.
BBVA Banco Continental
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at'2';
--Support floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
Continental Trustees (Cayman) Ltd.
--Senior secured junior subordinated loan participation notes
upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'.
Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) Ltd
--Senior secured loan participation notes upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
Continental Senior Trustees II (Cayman) Ltd.
--Senior secured loan participation notes upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
Scotiabank Peru
--Long-term foreign currency IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1';
--Long-term local currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F1';
--Support rating at '1';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Viability rating at 'bbb+'.
Banco Internacional del Peru
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' ;
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb';
--Support rating upgraded to '2' from '3';
--Support floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Junior subordinated debt at upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar (BCP, BC, Interbank and SBP)
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analysts
Alejandro Tapia (BCP, BC)
Director
+52 81-8399-9156
Larisa Arteaga (SBP)
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Veronica Chau (Interbank)
Director
+52 81-8399-9100
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign' (Dec. 11,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding companies' (Aug.10, 2012).
