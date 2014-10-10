(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/MONTERREY, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings conducted a peer review of the international scale ratings of four state-owned financial institutions in Peru. As a result, the ratings of Fondo MiVivienda (FMV), Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo (COFIDE), Banco de la Nacion (BN), and Banco Agropecuario (Agrobanco) were affirmed. The rating actions are summarized at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Peru's four state banks reflect the support they would receive from their owner, the Republic of Peru, should it be required. Although there is no explicit guarantee, Fitch considers that the propensity of the sovereign to provide support is strong given the key roles played by these banks in the government's strategy for the development of priority sectors of the economy (agriculture, affordable housing and infrastructure). In addition, Banco de la Nacion is an important financial service provider to the government itself and maintains the country's largest retail banking network, serving remote areas where private banks are not present. Moreover, Peru's ability to provide such support is reflected in its Sovereign rating ('BBB+/A-') and underpins the banks' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. In turn, BN's Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed in light of the bank's strong and stable profitability, underpinned by ample margins, as well as its exceptional asset quality, high levels of liquidity and access to stable, low-cost funding. For more details on the particular key rating factors and rating sensitivities of each of these entities, please refer to individual rating action commentaries, published today and available on Fitch's website at www.fitchratings.com. The international and national ratings affirmed as part of this peer review are the following: FMV: --Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR 'F2'; --Support rating '2'; --Support Floor 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'. COFIDE: --Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR 'F2'; --Support rating '2'; --Support Floor 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; --Subordinated debt 'BBB'. Agrobanco: --Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Local currency long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Local currency short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+'; --Local currency long-term rating on a long-term unsecured loan at 'A-(emr)'. Banco de la Nacion --Foreign currency long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Local currency long-term IDR 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign currency short-term IDR 'F2'; --Local currency short-term IDR 'F2'; --Support Rating '2'; --Support Rating Floor 'BBB+'; --Viability Rating 'bbb-'. Contact: Mark Narron Director +1-212-612-7898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Veronica Chau Director +52 81 8399 9170 Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81 8399 9156 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-612-7898 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014). --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Jan. 31, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.