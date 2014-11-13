(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/MONTERREY, November 13 (Fitch) Following a peer review of the international scale ratings of four state-owned financial institutions in Peru, Fitch Ratings affirmed the banks' ratings on Oct. 10, 2014. The rating actions are summarized at the end of this press release. The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Peru's four state banks reflect the support they would receive from their owner, the Republic of Peru, should it be required. Although there is no explicit guarantee, Fitch considers that the propensity of the sovereign to provide support is strong given the key roles played by these banks in the government's strategy for the development of priority sectors of the economy (agriculture, affordable housing and infrastructure). In addition, Banco de la Nacion is an important financial service provider to the government itself and maintains the country's largest retail banking network, serving remote areas where private banks are not present. Moreover, Peru's ability to provide such support is reflected in its Sovereign Rating ('BBB+/A-') and underpins the banks' Support and Support Rating Floor ratings. In turn, Fitch affirmed BN's VR in light of the bank's strong and stable profitability, underpinned by ample margins, as well as its exceptional asset quality, high levels of liquidity and access to stable, low cost funding. For more details on the particular key rating factors and rating sensitivities of each of these entities, please refer to 'Peer Review: Peruvian State Banks, Balancing Risk and Mission,' published today and available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The international and national ratings affirmed as part of this peer review are as follows: FMV --Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR 'F2'; --Support rating '2'; --Support floor 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'. COFIDE --Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR 'F2'; --Support rating '2'; --Support floor 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'. --Subordinated debt 'BBB' Agrobanco --Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Local Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F2'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+'; --Local Currency Long-term rating to a long-term unsecured loan at 'A-(emr)'. Banco de la Nacion --Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Local currency long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable; --Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Local currency short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support Rating at '2'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'. Contact: Mark Narron Director +1-212-612-7898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Veronica Chau Director +52 81 8399 9170 Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81 8399 9156 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Peer Review: Peruvian State Banks, Balancing Risk and Mission' (Nov. 13, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Peer Review: Peruvian State Banks (Balancing Risk and Mission) here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.