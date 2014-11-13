(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Peru's four state banks
reflect the support
they would receive from their owner, the Republic of Peru,
should it be
required. Although there is no explicit guarantee, Fitch
considers that the
propensity of the sovereign to provide support is strong given
the key roles
played by these banks in the government's strategy for the
development of
priority sectors of the economy (agriculture, affordable housing
and
infrastructure). In addition, Banco de la Nacion is an important
financial
service provider to
the government itself and maintains the country's largest retail
banking
network, serving remote areas where private banks are not
present.
Moreover, Peru's ability to provide such support is reflected in
its Sovereign
Rating ('BBB+/A-') and underpins the banks' Support and Support
Rating Floor
ratings.
In turn, Fitch affirmed BN's VR in light of the bank's strong
and stable
profitability, underpinned by ample margins, as well as its
exceptional asset
quality, high levels of liquidity and access to stable, low cost
funding.
For more details on the particular key rating factors and rating
sensitivities
of each of these entities, please refer to 'Peer Review:
Peruvian State Banks,
Balancing Risk and Mission,' published today and available on
Fitch's website at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
The international and national ratings affirmed as part of this
peer review are
as follows:
FMV
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';
--Support rating '2';
--Support floor 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'.
COFIDE
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'A-', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';
--Support rating '2';
--Support floor 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'.
--Subordinated debt 'BBB'
Agrobanco
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+';
--Local Currency Long-term rating to a long-term unsecured loan
at 'A-(emr)'.
Banco de la Nacion
--Foreign currency long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Local currency short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
