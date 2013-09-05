(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has concluded its review of four small and medium-sized Brazilian banks: Banco Industrial do Brasil S.A. (BIB), Banco Triangulo S.A. (Tribanco), Banco Fibra S.A. (Fibra, and Banco Indusval S.A. (BI&P). A complete list of the rating actions can be found at the end of this press release. Fitch upgraded the Long-Term (LT) National ratings of BIB to 'A(bra)' from 'A-(bra)', Stable Outlook, and its Short-Term National rating to 'F1(bra)' from 'F2(bra)'. It also upgraded the LT National rating of Tribanco to 'A-(bra)' from 'BBB+(bra)', Stable Outlook. At the same time, the agency affirmed all the ratings of BI&P and Fibra. The small and medium-sized Brazilian banks reviewed are institutions with total assets that range from BRL1 billion to BRL10 billion. These banks have different characteristics: --BIB has a long-term well-defined strategy with a focus on lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs); --Tribanco has concentrated its strategic goals on leveraging the client relationship built under Martins Group's (a related company) client network, --Fibra and BI&P are implementing a turnaround in their strategies, aiming to revamp their profitability and strengthen their franchises after erratic performances over the last periods. All of these banks have relevant concentration on the liabilities side, which is compensated by adequate asset liability management (ALM) practices, as they show sound gap management and good liquidity. The banks' asset quality deteriorated slightly from 2011 on. Despite the unfavorable scenario, Tribanco's credit profile began to improve as the institution gradually reduced its operations with customers that are not part of the distribution chain of the Martins Group, to which it belongs. Fibra's retail portfolio experienced rapid growth in 2010, which was followed by a deterioration in its asset quality beginning in 2011. As a result, the bank virtually closed down its retail operation, and provisioning expenses are expected to decline over time. Fitch believes that the loan loss reserves for the existing stock of loans will remain at a high level and have some impact on the bank's results in 2013 and 2014. At BI&P, the deterioration in asset quality led to a boost in loan loss provisioning expenses to BRL106 million in 2011 and BRL133.4 million at 1H'13. Some strategic adjustments such as a stronger focus on larger-size companies and capital injections will continue to contribute to improve results and the cost structure, and the bank will continue to direct operations to larger size companies. Non-performing loans (NPL) over 90 days showed slight growth at 1H'13, due to portfolio adjustments, totaling 3.2% for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) (2.8% at FYE12) and only 0.5% for Upper middle and low corporate companies (0% at FYE12). BIB stands out within this group, maintaining good asset quality despite a strong loan portfolio expansion of 81.5% from December 2009 to December 2012. Stability in the ratio of loans past due more than 90 days (0.8% at FYE12, 1.5% at FYE11, and a 0.7% in 2010) reflects the bank's conservative appetite for credit risk. The performance of this group has been tested since 2012, when the lower levels of economic activity, the significant decline in average interest rates and the maturing of loan expansions in the past two years resulted in greater credit costs and tighter margins. The banks included in this group have more volatile franchises and a slightly higher risk profile due to characteristics that include their small size, funding concentrated in deposits that have higher funding costs, and narrower profitability, which requires well-defined strategies and prudence in credit risk management in order to preserve and enhance their risk profile. Lending is the main source of revenue for these banks, although all seek to increase fee income and cross-selling initiatives, since their size does not enable building a portfolio focused on some other segment as a source of diversification. This is a common strategy for medium-sized Brazilian banks classified in higher rating categories that are close to investment grade. Fitch believes that it will take some time for such revenues to become relevant, but considers the trend positive, given an environment of still relatively lower interest rates. On average, non-interest revenue represents less than 10% of the total revenue of this group of peers, compared with the 38% in non-interest revenue generated by the universe of large banks analyzed by the agency. Fitch believes that these banks, as well as most of the Brazilian financial system, will continue facing challenges in 2014 compared with larger sized institutions (which have greater revenue diversification), given the current interest rate environment, with reduced spreads due to the high cost of credit. In 2012 and 1H'13, two of these banks (Fibra and BI&P) reported negative earnings as a result of adjustments in their business models and their departure from markets in which they were not competitive. BIB and Tribanco reported a return on average assets (ROAA) of 1.5% at FYE12 (1.6% at FYE11), comparing favorably with the market average and other banks with similar ratings throughout the world. Over the last years, all these banks have presented improvements that include better diversification in their funding sources, extending average funding maturities, and greater control of refinancing risk and sound liquidity management resulting in an overall improved ALM. The reduction in the portion of deposits with immediate redemption clauses was another factor that assisted in extending average funding maturities and increasing the balance sheet liquidity of this group of banks. The banks reviewed, including those with less leveraged balance sheets, have comfortable capital ratios (the average Fitch core capital ratio of the group was 14.50% at 1H'13, 14.1% at FYE12 and 15.2% at FYE11). The agency expects that capitalization will not be a limiting factor for growth or generating profits in any of these banks. Fibra tends to show less favorable capitalization (the Fitch core capital ratio was 8.61% at 1H'13, 8.54 percent at FYE12 and 7.53% at FYE11), which is explained by its losses in recent years, despite the capital injected by shareholders of about BRL608 million since 2010. The Central Bank of Brazil recently revised capitalization guidelines based on Basel III outlines, which, in the medium term, will help improve the capital base of Brazilian banks, especially through replacing old Tier II securities with new issues that have a greater capital content. Considering the current capital ratios and regulatory capital breakdown for the banks included in this review, these new rules will not necessarily lead to significant changes in capital position, except for Fibra, where some room for improvement is expected. Key Rating Drivers BIB BIB's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) were affirmed at 'BB-' and the Long-Term National rating upgraded to 'A(bra)' from 'A-(bra)', based on the bank's low risk profile, stable performance, and good asset quality, liquidity and capitalization. This is supported by BIB's consistent focus on (SMEs) businesses, its risk culture and the historically solid quality of its assets, as well as adequate liquidity. These factors are offset by the bank's small size, its relatively low profitability and the asset and liability concentrations inherent to its business model. Tribanco Tribanco's Long-Term National rating was upgraded to 'A-(bra)' from 'BBB+(bra)', reflecting the implicit support from Martins Comercio e Serviccos de Distribuicao S.A. (Martins; LT National rating upgraded by Fitchto 'A(bra)' from 'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook Stable, in August 2013). Fitch sees Tribanco as a strategically important part of the Martins Group, given its strong integration with the group's distribution chain. The bank's decision to focus solely on operations originated within Martins' client network further strengthens the bank's dependence on Martins' performance and operations. The upgrade in Tribanco's LT National rating, which is one grade below that of Martins, reflects Fitch's view that the bank is strategically important for Martins' operations and accounts for a large part of the group's assets, equity and earnings. Moreover, Tribanco operates with some degree of operational and management independence, and has its own policies and profit goals, which Fitch considers positive. Currently, the bank continues to show a prudent risk profile in the development of its operations and, as it increasing its penetration with Martins' clientele, its performance should benefit from that as well. Fibra Fibra's LT National Rating was downgraded to 'BBB+(bra)' from 'A-(bra)' by Fitch and its Outlook maintained at Negative on Aug. 7, 2013. Fibra's downgrade considers the fact that the bank had a lower than expected performance compared with peers in the same rating category. This is mainly reflected in its tight capitalization ratios and negative operating earnings, attributable to reduced margins, large credit expenses and the lack of a profitable expansion in its retail operations (payroll deductible lending, auto financing and retailer direct consumer credit, all of which are currently being discontinued). The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Fibra will continue to face challenges over the next two years in dealing with an operating performance in transition. Although the bank will become less dependent on long-term funding sources, it is expected to incur greater costs, since it has projects still in the maturation phase, whose results are not expected to be relevant in the short and medium terms. Fibra's ratings portray the asset and liability concentrations typical of medium-sized banks, as well as high leveraging compared with its peers. On the other hand, they consider the fact that the bank is part of a considerably large group, which results in greater than expected access to foreign and local funding. Moreover, its conservative liquidity policy reduces its refinancing risk in the capital market. BI&P BI&P's LT National rating reflects the bank's initiative in recognizing problem loans, as well as the increase in its capitalization, which will result in an improvement in its capital and liquidity ratios, as well as better positioning it to develop its operations. According to Fitch, the focus on large companies, which have better credit quality and less volatility, is expected to bring positive results to BI&P, albeit modest, beginning in 2H'13. BI&P is a niche bank, with asset and liability concentrations. Its main challenges are diversifying funding sources, improving credit quality and generating positive earnings. Fitch also believes that the bank will be able to maintain good liquidity and capitalization compared with its competitors that have higher ratings, which will benefit its risk profile. Ratings Sensitivity BIB A potential upgrade in BIB's IDRs would be contingent upon a higher diversification of its funding, product mix and an expansion of operations that could reduce concentration on both the asset and liability side, resulting in more robust profitability. Should BIB be able to reduce the difference that separates the bank from its peers in terms of performance and concentration jointly with an improvement of its overall franchise, its ratings could be positively affected. Ratings could be negatively affected by a deterioration in the bank's asset quality ratios, with a subsequent decline in its performance (operational ROAA below 1.0%) and a reduction in the bank's capitalization position (i.e. Fitch core capital ratio below 13.0). Tribanco Tribanco's ratings are support-driven, which means that any change in Martins' ratings should impact Tribanco's ratings. Changes on the strategic importance of the bank to the group may also lead to changes in its ratings, although this scenario is considered very unlikely. Fibra A negative rating action is conditioned on additional weakening of Fibra's asset quality that results in greater than expected operating losses and that negatively impacts the bank's current capital base, reducing the Fitch core capital ratio to less than 7.0%. An unexpected deterioration in its liquidity and funding position could also affect Fibra's ratings. The Outlook could be revised to Stable should the institution become able to generate recurring revenue that is capable of expanding its operating earnings and returning it to profitability in 2014. The revision of the Outlook to Stable is also conditioned on a significant and sustained increase in the bank's capitalization (Fitch core capital ratio above 8.5%), together with adequate coverage of impaired loans by loan loss reserves and the maintenance of a comfortable liquidity position. BI&P Fitch believes that a consistent generation of positive earnings and an ROAA above 1%, together with improvement in loan portfolio quality and a favorable capital structure, could benefit the ratings of BI&P. A worsening of portfolio quality, added to a significant decline in capitalization, with a Fitch core capital ratio below 10%, could negatively impact the ratings. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Industrial: -- Foreign and Local Currency LT IDRs affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; -- Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B'; -- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'; -- Long-Term National rating upgraded to 'A(bra)' from 'A-(bra)'; Outlook Stable; -- Short-Term National rating upgraded to 'F1(bra)' from 'F2(bra)'; -- Support Rating affirmed at '5'. -- Support rating Floor 'NF'; Tribanco: -- Long-Term National rating upgraded to 'A-(bra)' from 'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook Stable; -- Short-Term National rating affirmed at 'F2(bra)' . 