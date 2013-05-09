(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch upgraded Pine's international and national ratings,
revised the Rating
Outlook on Bicbanco's long-term national rating from Stable to
Negative and
affirmed Alfa's ratings. Fitch upgraded ABC Brasil and
Daycoval's ratings in
March 2013 and affirmed them today. Fitch upgraded Alfa's
ratings in October
2012.
The mid-sized Brazilian banks reviewed today are banks with
total assets ranging
from R$10 billion to R$18 billion. The business model of these
and other similar
banks in Brazil is reliant on wholesale funding to fund retail
and/or SME loan
portfolios. In Fitch's view, this model poses significant
challenges and
historically had relegated most of these banks to sub-investment
grade ratings.
The current sluggish economic environment has tested these
banks, as have past
cycles. Some banks have fared better than others, and some bank
failures and
consolidation in the sector have occurred. Recent rating actions
and those taken
in today's peer review have recognized this differentiation,
with select
upgrades for banks that have withstood the cycles well, while
fortifying both
balance sheets and their respective franchises.
A common characteristic of these banks is their well-defined
strategies to focus
on lending to SMEs and small corporate clients. More recently,
there has been
increased focus on the upper-end of the SME segment / lower-end
of the corporate
segment (annual sales above BRL 250 million). Among the banks
reviewed, Daycoval
and Alfa are exceptions, as both count on growing retail
operations (auto and
payroll deductible loans), the former also focuses on smaller
SME clients and
the latter's corporate lending is concentrated on large and
upper-middle
corporates, with little exposure to SMEs and small corporates.
Asset quality of these banks has evolved in tandem with the
market and
deteriorated slightly in 2012. Alfa has the lowest delinquency
ratios, despite
the relatively higher and still growing share of the retail
loans (90 day past
due loans of 0.4% versus an average of 1.5% for the remaining
four banks, at
year-end 2012). ABC Brasil and Pine also have slightly lower
levels of 90 days
past due loans (0.4% and 0.6%, respectively), which is a
reflection of their
focus on lower risk and larger companies. Daycoval's higher
delinquency (90 days
past due loans of 2.34%) reflects its focus on smaller corporate
clients,
however is offset by strong collateral coverage, adequate
pricing and limited
loan charge offs. Bicbanco has the poorest asset quality 2.8% 90
days past due,
which continues to negatively affect its bottom line earnings.
All boast solid
reserve coverage of their 90 day past due loans well above 1.5x
(average of
2.6x).
The main revenue source of these banks is lending, although all
of the banks
have been working to increase fee income and cross selling
initiatives. Fitch
believes that it will take time for such income to become
relevant but considers
the trend positive, given the relatively lower interest rate
environment. On
average, non-interest income represents 10% of total revenues
for this peer
group, while Fitch's large bank universe generates 38% of
revenue from
non-interest income.
Fitch expects that these banks, like most in the Brazilian
financial system,
will continue to face greater earnings headwinds in 2013
compared to larger
institutions with greater revenue diversification, considering
the current
environment of low interest rates and limited potential to
improve fee income in
the near term. In 2012, the average Operating ROAA for these
five banks was
2.43% (2.34% in 2011), which still compares favorably with the
average of the
market and other similarly rated banks around the world.
Profitability of four
out of the five banks included on this peer review has proven to
be resilient to
market volatilities. Bicbanco is the only bank in this group
that has
underperformed due to asset quality deterioration.
After facing increased scrutiny following the revelation of
fraud cases in banks
of similar size, the banks included in this peer group developed
and implemented
solid liquidity controls and asset and liability management
practices, which led
to a clear improvement in their liquidity profiles; diversifying
their funding
sources and putting emphasis in midterm tenors, with controlled
refinancing
risk. They have been putting more effort to diversify funding
and to reduce the
portion of deposits with daily withdrawal clauses, which have
also helped to
prolong average funding maturity and build a good cushion of
liquid assets,
mainly comprising government securities.
The reviewed banks, including those with more leveraged balance
sheets, have
comfortable capital ratios (Fitch core capital ratio average for
the group was
13.30% and 14.27% in 2012 and 2011, respectively). Fitch does
not expect
capitalization to be a constraint for growth or earnings
generation for any of
these banks. Bicbanco has the most unfavorable capitalization
trend (Fitch core
capital ratio 9.64%% and 10.97% in 2012 and 2011, respectively),
which is
explained by its meager profits in the recent years. Daycoval
stands out as the
best capitalized bank in the group (Fitch core capital ratio
17.20% and 16.16%
in 2012 and 2011, respectively). The Brazilian Central Bank has
recently
reviewed the capitalization guidelines under a Basel III
approach, which in the
medium term will help to improve the capital base of Brazilian
banks, specially
through the replacement of old Tier II securities into new
issuances with larger
equity content. This will positively affect both the Fitch core
capital and
regulatory capital ratios of all banks reviewed today, except
Alfa, which does
not have any Tier II securities eligible as capital.
The recent upgrades of ABC Brasil, Daycoval and the upgrade of
Pine reflect
these banks's overall good asset quality, improved liquidity and
a consistent
overall improvement in ALM, despite the volatility of the
operating environment.
The better risk profile of these banks has been evidenced by an
overall lower
average funding cost combined with longer average tenor and a
slightly more
diversified funding composition.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ABC Brasil:
Fitch upgraded ABC Brasil's IDRs to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and the
long-term national
rating to 'AA(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)' on March 15, 2013. The
upgrades were based
on the bank's low risk profile, which is underpinned by its low
funding cost,
sound risk management and consistent profitability over the
years even facing a
fierce and volatile competitive environment. Over the last
years, improvements
included a further diversification of its funding profile
leading to a stronger
asset and liabilities management as it continues to expand its
corporate and
middle market operations. ABC Brasil's credit portfolios are
conservatively
matched and continue to show strong liquidity. Its continued
high quality asset
and liquidity combined with its satisfactory profitability and
capital adequacy
evidences the bank's overall solid financial strength.
Alfa:
Fitch has affirmed Alfa's long-term national rating at
'AA(bra)'. Alfa's ratings
reflect its highly conservative lending strategy and risk
management, excellent
asset quality, very good liquidity, relatively low leverage,
comfortable capital
ratios and its consistent performance track record. On the other
hand, they also
reflect the concentrated funding base. The growth of its retail
lending
business, particularly since 2010, has provided additional
business
diversification and further enhanced the bank's sound financial
profile. Its
asset quality and performance are underpinned by a focused
strategy on the
retail lending side that targets high income individuals and by
the long-term
relationship of the bank with its large and upper-middle
corporate clients. The
bank has consistently maintained a very comfortable liquidity
position and has
prolonged the average funding maturity in recent years at an
attractive cost.
This partially offsets the risks stemming from its relatively
more concentrated
funding base, where top 20 investors represent 58% of total
funding (excluding
repos and funding for on-lending) at year-end 2012.
Bicbanco:
Fitch has affirmed Bicbanco's long-term national rating at
'A+(bra)' and revised
the Outlook for Bicbanco to Negative from Stable. The Outlook
revision reflects
Fitch's assessment that the asset quality problems experienced
during 2011 and
2012 are pressuring its profits and also its leverage, which
have forced the
bank to restructure its credit policies and practices and its
commercial
strategy, and to make adjustments to its structure as to
overcome the problems
generated by a too aggressive loan expansion during 2010. Given
the
aforementioned change in strategy, Bicbanco's asset quality
indicators may come
closer to the peer average and with that regain part of its lost
profitability,
a primary source of capital recovery.
Daycoval:
Fitch upgraded Daycoval's IDRs to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and the
long-term national
rating to 'AA(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)' on March 26, 2013. The
upgrades reflected
the bank's consistent track record of performance, maintained in
different
cycles of local economy, higher business diversification and
comfortable
liquidity and capitalization positions. The bank has recorded
consistent
profitability, even during stress scenarios, sustained by an
adequate asset
pricing, strong cost control and low funding cost. It is also
worth its prudent
liquidity management and adequate assets and liabilities
management that help to
mitigate the burden of a less diversified funding base compared
to larger peers.
Pine:
Fitch has upgraded Pine's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+'
from 'BB' and the
long-term national rating to 'AA-(bra)' from 'A+(bra)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
This rating action reflects the ability of the bank to preserve
and enhance its
credit profile in the last several years in the midst of a
deteriorating and
relatively volatile operating environment. Also, the ratings
reflect Pine's
consistent performance, higher funding diversification and sound
asset quality,
liquidity and capitalization. Concentrations on the asset and
funding sides have
been maintained at acceptable levels and ALM continues to be
good. Pine has
managed carefully its growth in the low corporate segment with a
strategy of
revenue diversification and cross-selling aiming to reduce the
dependence of
revenues from lending and increase the participation of its
derivatives desk and
advisory services in the revenues composition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ABC Brasil
Given its funding profile and narrow business niche, further
upgrades of ABC's
ratings may be limited under its current business model.
Although unlikely in
Fitch's view, a significant deterioration of ABC's asset quality
that results in
credit costs that severely limit its profitability and ability
to grow its
capital, combined with a reduction on its liquidity or
capitalization position
could lead towards a reduction on the bank's ratings. A decline
in Fitch core
capital to risk-weighted assets ratio below 9% along with a
reduction in
operating income to average asset ratio below 2% could result in
a ratings
review.
Alfa
The concentration of Alfa's funding base is higher compared to
the other
mid-sized banks reviewed. Improvements in funding concentration
could affect
ratings positively, although this scenario may be of low
probability considering
the business model of the bank. Conversely, in the unlikely
scenario of
significant deterioration in asset quality and performance, its
ratings would be
negatively affected. A drop in Fitch core capital to
risk-weighted assets ratio
below 12% along with deterioration in its operating income to
average asset
ratio below 1.5% could result in a negative rating action.
Bicbanco
Fitch believes that the adjustments made will result in an
improvement in the
asset quality during 2013, but it is yet to be seen how
Bicbanco's results will
be under the restructured commercial strategy and more
conservative credit risk
management. Asset quality and profitability trends need to be
monitored. If the
unfavorable trend persists, and no improvement on asset quality
and
profitability bring both up and closer to historic averages, the
Negative
Outlook may turn into a downgrade. Similarly, a sustained FCC
below 9% could
also trigger a downgrade.
A revision of the Outlook to Stable will depend on the bank's
ability to
overcome the challenges of presenting better asset quality
ratios and reducing
credit costs as well as successfully accessing new clients with
a lower risk
credit profile, which could lead to more robust operating
results. Credit costs
would need to come down and stabilize in a level around 35% of
pre-impairment
operating profits, while its Fitch Core Capital Ratio would need
to rise to
around 11%. These improvements would need to be complemented
with the
maintenance of its adequate loan loss coverage similar to the
average of
previous years and asset quality levels similar to those of its
peers. Should
this trend materialize Bicbanco's ROAA could increase to more
than 1.5% in a
sustained manner.
Daycoval
Given its current business model, with asset and liability
concentrations
inherent to its size, including its wholesale funding nature,
further upgrades
to Daycoval ratings may be limited. Such positive changes will
be contingent on
significant reduction of the concentration in its funding and a
successful
diversification of its lending activities.
The ratings could be negatively impacted by a continued asset
quality
deterioration which result in pressures on the bank's results
(ROA below 2%) and
on capital (Fitch core capital lower than 11%), which may be
triggered by larger
than expected asset quality deterioration and/or aggressive
asset growth or cash
dividend policy.
Pine
Further rating upgrades may not be expected in the short-term as
the bank needs
to improve its income, asset and liability diversification.
Ratings may be
negatively affected by continued asset quality deterioration
that may undermine
its earnings and capital base.
A deterioration in the asset quality ratios to levels below its
peers' average
or a decline in Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
below 10%,
along with a reduction in operating income to average asset
ratio below 1.5%
could result in a negative ratings review.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABC Brasil:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support rating affirmed at '3';
--Senior unsecured BRL notes due 2016 foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Alfa:
--National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Bicbanco:
--National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A+(bra)'; Outlook
revised to Negative
from Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1(bra)'.
Daycoval:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due March 2015, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due January 2016, foreign currency
rating affirmed
at 'BBB-'.
Pine:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb';
--Long-term national rating upgraded to 'AA-(bra)' from
'A+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating upgraded to 'F1+(bra)' from
'F1(bra)';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
--Subordinated USD notes due 2017 upgraded to 'BB-' from' B+';
--Senior unsecured BRL letras financeiras due 2014 and 2015
upgraded to
'AA-(bra)' from 'A+(bra)';
--Huaso bonds program expiring in 2022 upgraded to 'A(cl)' from
'A-(cl)';
--Huaso bonds due 2017 upgraded to 'A(cl)' from 'A-(cl)'.
