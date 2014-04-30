(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has completed
a peer review
of the following five Brazilian mid-sized banks: Banco ABC
Brasil S.A. (ABC
Brasil), Banco Daycoval S.A. (Daycoval), Banco Pine S.A. (Pine),
Banco Alfa de
Investimentos S.A. (Alfa) and Banco Industrial e Comercial S.A.
(Bicbanco). The
ratings of the first four banks were affirmed, while Bicbanco's
ratings remains
on Rating Watch Positive; see the full list of rating actions at
the end of this
release.
The mid-sized Brazilian banks reviewed today are banks with
total assets ranging
from R$10 billion to R$17 billion. The five banks reviewed count
on well-defined
strategic objectives and business models adjusted to their size,
and largely
rely on wholesale funding to support their retail, SME and
low-ticket corporates
portfolios. These banks continued to face challenges stemming
from a sluggish
economic cycle in the Brazilian economy and have relied on
disciplined credit
risk appetite and good asset and liability management to
counterbalance the
impact on margins of subdued loan growth and stronger
competition.
Despite the current volatility of the operating environment,
Fitch views the
banks included in this peer review as well positioned to cope
with the
lackluster economic performance and the challenges arising from
a prolonged
period of subdued loan growth. Since 2008, these banks have
shown improvements
in their risk profile, which is evidenced by more comfortable
liquidity
positions, better asset and liability management, overall lower
average funding
costs combined with longer average tenor and a slightly more
diversified funding
composition.
The investment grade ratings of ABC Brasil and Daycoval reflect
the solid
franchises and overall sound financial profiles of these banks,
which also can
be said about Alfa, which has the same long-term National
ratings. Pine also
has consistently enhanced its franchise based on a focused
business model and a
consistent performance track, which resulted in upgrades to its
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) in 2012 and 2013. Bicbanco's credit profile is
expected to benefit
from its new controlling shareholder after periods of meager
profits as a result
of asset quality deterioration that led the bank to reshuffle
its commercial
strategy and credit risk management function over the last
couple of years. The
current rating levels of these banks recognize that at some
level, all of them
have withstood the cycles while fortifying both balance sheets
and their
respective franchises.
A common characteristic of these banks is their well-defined
strategies to focus
on lending to SMEs and small corporate clients. More recently,
there has been
increased focus on the upper-end of the SME segment / lower-end
of the corporate
segment (annual sales above BRL250 million). Among the banks
reviewed, Daycoval
and Alfa are exceptions, as both count on growing retail
operations (auto and
payroll deductible loans); the former also focuses on smaller
SME clients while
the latter's corporate lending is concentrated on large
corporates.
Asset quality of these banks has slightly improved in 2013 when
compared to
2012, mostly as a result of their selective origination and
constrained risk
appetite. Alfa has low delinquency ratios, despite the
relatively higher and
still growing share of the retail loans (non-performing loans
90 days were
0.1% at December 2013). ABC Brasil and Pine report a low level
of NPLs over 90
days (0.2 and 0.1%, respectively), which is a reflection of
their focus on lower
risk and larger companies. Benefiting from the strict regulatory
provisioning
rules, all banks reviewed in this peer boast solid reserve
coverage ratios, with
average reserve coverage of 5.0x over NPL 90 days.
Daycoval, due to the relevance of its SME portfolio which is
composed of clients
of a smaller size, continued to show the highest delinquency
ratios (NPL 90 days
of 2.2%). Counting on good collateral coverage, Daycoval has a
good track record
of credit recoveries and that should somewhat counterbalance the
effects of the
deterioration presented in 2012 and 2013. Also, the change in
Daycoval's loan
mix, with the expansion of its payroll deductible loans, should
also offset the
SME portfolio deterioration. Also focused on the SME segment,
Bicbanco's asset
quality showed improvement after three periods of adjustments
and a full
reshuffle of its credit function and, while the acquisition is
not completed,
risk appetite should continue to be limited.
These banks' main revenue source continues to be their lending
activity. All of
them continue developing new strategies and products aiming to
increase fee
income and foster cross selling initiatives. Fitch continues to
consider this a
positive trend though it recognizes that the contribution of
non-interest income
is still modest (roughly 10% of total revenues on average for
this peer group)
when compared to the large retail banks, which have more than a
third of their
revenues stemming from non-interest income.
Fitch expects that these banks, like most in the Brazilian
financial system,
will continue to face margin pressures due to the lackluster
economic scenario
and the continued subdued loan growth. In 2013, the average
Operating ROAA for
these five banks fell to 1.58%, which still compares favorably
with the average
of the market and is still slightly above similarly rated banks
around the
world. Profitability of four out of the five banks included in
this peer review
has proven to be resilient to market volatility. Daycoval's
performance suffered
from the deterioration of its SME portfolio and conservative
provisioning but
its performance record of recovering bad credits due to its
strong collateral
coverage is expected to compensate at least partially for 2013's
higher credit
costs. Bicbanco's asset quality problems seem to be under
control and the bank's
performance continued to be the weakest in this peer group. In
2014, Bicbanco's
performance is expected to remain flat as the acquisition
process should be
concluded after final approval by regulators.
The evolution of these banks' liquidity controls and asset and
liability
management practices continue to be a positive factor. All of
them count on good
liquidity profiles; reasonably diversified funding bases with
midterm tenors and
controlled refinancing risk. The increase of the share of letras
financeiras and
the continued reduction of the portion of deposits with daily
withdrawal clauses
has been a characteristic of all these banks, except for
Bicbanco, which relied
heavily on DPGE I as its funding costs escalated prior to the
announcement of
its acquisition by China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB; LT
IDR 'A'; Outlook
Stable; Viability Rating (VR) 'bb') .
The reviewed banks, including those with more leveraged balance
sheets, have
comfortable capital ratios (Fitch core capital ratio average for
the group was
14.19% and 13.30% in 2013 and 2012, respectively). Fitch does
not expect
capitalization to be a constraint for growth or earnings
generation for any of
these banks. ABC continues to present the more tight capital
ratios while
Daycoval and Alfa continue to stand out as the best capitalized
bank in the
group (Fitch core capital ratio of 17.90% and 19.45% in 2013,
respectively).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ABC Brasil:
ABC Brasil's IDRs are driven by its VR and are based on the
bank's low risk
profile, which is underpinned by its low funding cost, sound
risk management,
and consistent profitability over the years even while facing a
fierce and
volatile competitive environment. Over the last few years,
improvements included
a further diversification of its funding profile leading to
stronger asset and
liability management as it continues to expand its corporate and
middle-market
operations. Its credit portfolios are conservatively matched and
continue to
show strong liquidity. Its continued high-quality assets and
liquidity combined
with its satisfactory profitability and capital adequacy are
evidence of the
bank's overall solid financial strength.
Alfa:
Alfa's ratings reflect its very conservative lending strategy
and risk
management, excellent asset quality, good liquidity, relatively
low leverage,
comfortable capital ratios and its adequate performance track
record. On the
other hand, they also reflect the concentrated funding base,
appropriate for its
activities. The growth of its retail lending business,
particularly since 2010,
has provided additional business diversification and further
enhanced the bank's
sound financial profile. A focused strategy on the retail
lending side that
targets high income individuals, and the long-term relationship
of the bank with
its large and upper-middle market corporate clients underpin the
asset quality
and performance. The bank has consistently maintained a very
comfortable
liquidity position and has prolonged the average funding
maturity in recent
years at an attractive cost, somehow offsetting the
concentration of its funding
base.
Bicbanco:
Bicbanco was placed on Rating Watch Positive in November 2013,
following the
announcement of the acquisition of a 72% stake in Bicbanco by
CCB from its
current controlling shareholders. The transaction is still
subject to necessary
regulatory approvals in Brazil and China.
The Positive Watch reflects Fitch's belief that once the
acquisition is
complete, Bicbanco's ratings will benefit from support from CCB,
should this be
required. CCB's IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that there is an
extremely high
probability that the Chinese authorities will support CCB if
needed. CCB is 57%
owned by the Chinese government, and is an important player in
the Chinese
banking system in addition to being the eighth largest bank in
the world.
Should the proposed acquisition be concluded, Bicbanco's
National Scale ratings
would be driven by the expected support from CCB, while the
inclusion of a
highly rated institutional parent may also result in synergies
and other
benefits that may enhance Bicbanco's business model. After the
transaction is
completed, Fitch will assess the importance of Bicbanco to CCB
and decide the
appropriate level of support to be applied to Bicbanco's
ratings.
Daycoval:
Daycoval's IDRs reflect the bank's consistent track record of
performance,
maintained through different cycles of the local economy, along
with higher
business diversification and comfortable liquidity and
capitalization positions.
The bank has recorded consistent profitability, even under
stress scenarios,
sustained by adequate asset pricing, strong cost control and low
funding cost.
It continues to adopt prudent liquidity management and adequate
asset and
liability management strategies that help to mitigate the burden
of a less
diversified funding base compared to larger peers. Business
diversification to
payroll deductible loans have allowed the bank to compensate the
impact on
margins of its more limited risk appetite for SME loans over the
last two
periods.
Pine:
Pine's IDR reflects the bank's overall good credit profile and
good performance
in the last several years in the midst of a deteriorating and
relatively
volatile operating environment. Also, the ratings reflect Pine's
consistent
performance, higher funding diversification, and sound asset
quality and
liquidity. Concentrations on the asset and funding sides have
been maintained at
acceptable levels and ALM continues to be good. Pine has managed
its growth in
the low corporate segment carefully with a strategy of revenue
diversification
and cross-selling aimed at reducing the dependence of revenues
on lending and
increase the participation of its derivatives desk and advisory
services in the
revenues composition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
ABC Brasil
Given its funding profile and narrow business niche, an upgrade
of ABC's ratings
is limited under its current business model. Although unlikely
in Fitch's view,
significant deterioration of ABCBr's asset quality that results
in credit costs
that severely limit its profitability and ability to grow its
capital, combined
with a reduction on its liquidity or capitalization position
could lead towards
a reduction of the bank's ratings. A decline in the Fitch core
capital to
risk-weighted assets ratio below 9% along with a reduction in
the operating
income to average asset ratio below 2% could result in a ratings
review.
Alfa
The concentration of Alfa's funding base is higher compared to
the other
mid-sized banks reviewed. Improvements in funding concentration
and a more
robust performance could affect ratings positively, although
this scenario may
be unlikely considering the business model of the bank.
Conversely, in the
unlikely scenario of significant deterioration in asset quality
and performance,
its ratings would be negatively affected. Rapid loan growth not
followed by
proper capital generation that could result in a drop in the
Fitch core capital
to risk-weighted assets ratio below 12%, along with a
deterioration in its
operating income to an average asset ratio below 1.0%, could
result in a
negative rating action.
Bicbanco
The Positive Watch will be resolved once regulatory approval for
the acquisition
is received and the transaction is completed. Upon completion of
the necessary
approvals, Bicbanco's long-term National Rating could be
upgraded reflecting
CCB's propensity to support Bicbanco.
In the case the acquisition is not completed, Fitch will
reassess the impact of
such situation on Bicbanco's ratings, which may result in a
downgrade of the
bank if its franchise and funding position were to be affected
by such event.
Daycoval
Given its current business model, with asset and liability
concentrations
inherent to its size, including its wholesale funding nature,
the potential for
an upgrade to Daycoval's ratings is limited.
The ratings could be negatively affected by continued asset
quality
deterioration which result in pressure on the bank's results
(operating income
to average asset ratio below 2%) and on capital (Fitch core
capital ratio lower
than 11%), which could be triggered by larger than expected
asset quality
deterioration and/or aggressive asset growth or cash dividend
policy.
Pine
The potential for a rating upgrade is limited in the short term
as the bank
needs to improve its income, asset and liability
diversification. Ratings may be
negatively affected by continued asset quality deterioration
which could
undermine its earnings and capital base.
A deterioration of the asset quality ratios to levels below its
peers' average
or a decline in Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
below 10%,
along with a reduction in operating income to average asset
ratio below 1.5%
could result in a negative rating review.
Fitch's rating actions are as follows:
ABC Brasil:
-- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
-- Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
-- Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support rating affirmed at '3'.
--Senior unsecured BRL notes due 2016 foreign currency rating
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Alfa:
--National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Bicbanco:
--National Long-term Rating at 'A+(bra)', Rating Watch Positive
Maintained;
--National Short-term Rating at 'F1(bra)'; Rating Watch Positive
Maintained.
Daycoval:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
--Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AA(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due March 2015, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured USD notes due January 2016, foreign currency
rating affirmed
at 'BBB-'.
--Senior unsecured USD notes due March 2019, foreign currency
rating affirmed at
'BBB-'
--Senior unsecured BRL letras financeiras due 2015 and 2016
affirmed at
'AA(bra);.
Pine:
-- Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at ' BB+',
Outlook Stable;
-- Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
-- Viability rating affirmed at 'bb+';
-- Long-term national rating affirmed at 'AA-(bra)', Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-term national rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)';
-- Support rating affirmed at '5';
-- Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF';
-- Subordinated USD notes due 2017 affirmed at 'BB-';
-- Senior unsecured BRL letras financeiras due 2014 and 2015
affirmed at
'AA-(bra)';
--Huaso bonds program expiring in 2022 affirmed at 'A(cl)';
-- Huaso bonds due 2017 affirmed at 'A(cl) '.
Contact:
Primary Analyst (ABC Brasil, Daycoval, Pine and Bicbanco) and
Secondary Analyst
(Alfa)
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Primary Analyst (Alfa)
Pedro Gomes
Director
+55 11 4504-2606
Secondary Analyst (Daycoval)
Claudio Gallina
Director
+ 55 11 4504-2216
Secondary Analyst (ABC Brasil and Pine)
Robert Stoll
Director
+1 212-908-9155
Secondary Analyst (Bicbanco)
Luiz Claudio Vieira
Associate Director
+55 11 4503-2617
Secondary Analyst (Pine Issuance in Chile)
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+5-62-499-3307
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'National Scale Ratings Criteria (Oct. 30, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 15,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
null/gws/en/disclosure/solicitation?pr_id=828338
